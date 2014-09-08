Anybody Looking For A $5,000 DVR That Holds Over 26,000 Hours Of Programming?

You know that thing where you have 25,995 hours of television programming stored on your DVR and there are six shows you want to record at the same time that night, but you only have room for five more hours of TV and you can only record five shows at once, so you just throw the useless piece of junk in the trash because, ugh, what’s even the f*cking point of technology if you have to delete one of your 60 episodes of Bar Rescue like some kind of savage? Well, GOOD NEWS, pal. TiVo has you covered!

Introducing the TiVo Mega, a new six-tuner, 24-terabtye DVR that is capable of holding somewhere in the neighborhood of 26,000 hours — just under three years — of television programming, all for the low, low price of $5,000.

“Size matters. People hate being forced to delete cool stuff from their DVR before they want to or finding a TV show they had recorded is now gone. Now, with TiVo Mega they can always know their show or movie is still there to watch later,” said Ira Bahr, CMO at TiVo. “TiVo Mega offers more than twelve times the storage of any cable or satellite DVR. TiVo Mega is the solution for the power user who wants to record everything. We salute you and enjoy!”

Now, before you run out and grab one of these to hook up to your 370-inch, $1.7 million television to hold year-long, non-stop marathons of, uh, everything, there is one bit of bad news: That 26,000-hour figure is just for standard-definition programming. Its HD capacity is somewhere in the more modest neighborhood of 4,000 hours, or about five and a half months. But hey, look at the bright side. In the year 2352, when FXXXXXXXXXX decides to run another marathon of The Simpsons during the show’s 363rd season, you’ll still have room for all 8,000 crystal-clear episodes.

Source: The Verge