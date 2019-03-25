The latest Apple Event extravaganza went off as planned on Monday from Cupertino. Whispers of Oprah Winfrey in attendance turned out to be connected to her multi-year content deal that was undoubtedly engineered to be a counterpunch to Netflix, which boasts TV deals for almost everyone (including David Letterman and the Obamas) these days. The planned shows revealed by Apple run into the double digits, but what everyone really wants to know is how much the new streaming service will cost?

The streaming wars are real, guys, but Apple dragged feet on revealing prices. Still, there was no doubt Apple would come out swinging against Netflix with their new streaming service after announcing Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and a new version of Apple News. They did so with the help of noted (and very vocal) Netflix foe Steven Spielberg, who came onstage to explain the power of stories while talking about Apple TV+, which will be the name of their original content streaming service. People definitely noticed Apple’s shade against Netflix while using Spielberg to advocate for a non-Netflix streaming service.