‘The Simpsons’ Might Not Be Finished With Apu After All

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.29.18 3 Comments

FOX

Unlike Skittlebrau, the controversy over Apu Nahasapeemapetilon exists. There was a documentary, and comments from creator Matt Groening and Hank Azaria (a white actor voicing an Indian character), and a snarky in-show response; South Park even got involved, with a cry to #CancelTheSimpsons. The Simpsons isn’t going to be canceled (you can’t stop it), but over the weekend, it was reported that the animated series was planning to cancel Apu.

“I got some disheartening news back, that I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” producer Adi Shankar told IndieWire. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.” So, is Apu, one of the most popular Springfieldians, joining the likes of little-to-never-seen (and less popular) characters like Marvin Monroe and Nelson’s weasels?

Maybe not.

On Sunday, Simpsons showrunner Al Jean tweeted, “Adi Shankar is not a producer on the Simpsons. I wish him the very best but he does not speak for our show.” Shankar might be correct about the show’s plans for Apu, but until there’s an official statement for someone involved with The Simpsons, expect Apu to keep Springfield stocked with surprisingly expensive penny candy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSApuTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 50 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP