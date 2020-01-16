‘Aquaman’ Is Getting A Three-Part Animated Series At HBO Max

We’re still almost two years away from the promised sequel to Aquaman, the little DCEU title that could and did, grossing far, far more than anyone expected and helping to right the wobbly franchise. That follow-up is due on December 16, 2022, but we may see more of Arthur Curry before then: At this year’s Television Critics Association (as per Entertainment Weekly), among the content swimming to the forthcoming streamer HBO Max will be an animated series entitled Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

This won’t be a regular show but rather a three-part limited series, each episode a stand-alone adventure. At least two chief characters from the movie — Willem Dafoe’s scholar Vulko and Amber Heard’s love interest Mera — will return, while a general plot description strongly suggests Patrick Wilson’s half-brother/villain King Orm will as well. That said, it’s not clear if any of said actors, as well as lead Jason Momoa, will reprise their roles, though Aquaman director James Wan will serve as executive producer.

There’s no release date yet, but when it drops it will fill the immense coffers of HBO Max, which will house not only the channel’s warehouse of wares but also WarnerMedia content. That includes DC stuff, while their rivals at Marvel live largely at Disney+, with some titles still remaining at places like Netflix.

