The Best Moments And Most Repeatable Lines From This Week’s Shrinky Dink ‘Archer’

Part I of the Archer season finale had the agents and drones shrinking down and going inside a human body. That’s one way to match space and the sea.
It was something that Krieger’s been dreaming up for a while now.
However, the gang was under-prepared…
… no matter what TV’s Michael Gray and Dr. Sklodowska (Carrie Brownstein) do about it.
Ray was still not comfortable with his hand.
Lana was worried about the success of the mission…
… as well as what might happen to A.J.
“Gary’s Old Town Tavern” reference – it was the bar that used to compete with the gang at Cheers.
That was my favorite, along with last episodes references to MASH. Archer writers know their classic sitcoms :)
That one cracked me up. I watched most of that show when it was on the air. I was the youngest of 4 so I think my parents just kinda gave up on trying to filter TV and movies from me.
Dammit Cheryl with your surprising amount of knowledge followed right behind by eye widening batshittery.
Except for the money, Cheryl/Carol is like the living embodiment of all my ex-gfs put into one.
No gif of Krieger going on about the humours and other old-timey medical pseudo-science?
I always assumed the characters were just using the wrong term for Krieger; he wasn’t a clone of Hitler, he was one of many clones of a child that was created with Hitler’s DNA.
Like Serpentor from GI Joe?
Cobra-LA-LA-LA LAA!
What? Never forget.
Maybe his Mengele’s clone?
In a sea of fucked up characters, I can’t decide who is more deeply insane between Krieger, Pam and Cheryl. I’m leaning towards the latter.
Iatter isn’t a character I am familiar with.
Far and away Cheryl. She’s actually mentally ill and a psychopath. She’s most likely schizophrenic (as she hears voices and non-diegetic orchestral scores).
Pam is certainly brash and bombastic, but for a reason. She’s always been shat on her whole life and just decided to say ‘fuck it’ and embrace the craziness of the world around her.
Krieger may be a bit of a freak. But he’s really driven by a wanderlust of science and exploration. But he still has a sense of empathy and morality as seen several times like when he’s with his other clones and they want to bomb the US and he tries to stop them, and so forth.
Yeah, you’re right Billy. Well said.
I’ve always said there’s just not enough Slim Goodbody references on TV.
But that was absolutely not the licensed property Slim Goodbody.
And literally his first credit since the Shazam/Isis hour
I really wanted to see Lana slap Archer when he was jumping up and down trying to achieve weightlessness, I would’ve laughed…
If she caught him mid jump and slapped him out of the air I might have died
Loved Archer referencing Slater’s never-changing shirt.
Very happy that you included the Michael Gray posing shot in the GIF’s. That was my biggest laugh of a great episode.
I wonder if Michael Gray has ever tried Ayds, it’s this diet candy from the late 1970s that failed for some reason. However, nice to see a guy from the Shazam and Isis hour on the show.
I was waiting for an “Inner Space” reference the whole time. Maybe it was a bit to on the nose.
“For you Lana, I will take the highway right into the dangerzooOH MY GOD! MICHAEL GRAY! Was Billy Batson on Shazam!”