The Best Moments And Most Repeatable Lines From This Week’s Shrinky Dink ‘Archer’

03.27.15 24 Comments
Archer-BAN

FX

Part I of the Archer season finale had the agents and drones shrinking down and going inside a human body. That’s one way to match space and the sea.

archer-brain-diag

FX

archer-shrink

FX

It was something that Krieger’s been dreaming up for a while now.

archer-shrinky

FX

However, the gang was under-prepared…

archer-operation

FX

… no matter what TV’s Michael Gray and Dr. Sklodowska (Carrie Brownstein) do about it.

archer-flex

FX

Ray was still not comfortable with his hand.

archer-talk

FX

Lana was worried about the success of the mission…

archer-zap

FX

… as well as what might happen to A.J.

archer-aj-1

FX

archer-aj2

FX

