'Archer' Plans To Un-Reboot Next Season And Go Back To Doing All That Spy Stuff

Archer kind of turned its whole universe on its head this season*, replacing the ISIS-related spy missions and hijinks with cocaine-related drug missions and hijinks. On paper, a terrific, fun idea. In practice, well, it’s still pretty terrific and fun, but if you’ve been finding yourself sitting around and missing all the undercover escapades and turtleneck subterfuge every now and then, I have some good news for you: According to Archer creator Adam Reed, the show will probably “un-reboot” next season and “get back to the basics of some spy missions.”
Some things from this season will still carry over, though, Reed told EW. Like, for example, Lana’s baby, who appears to be in excellent hands:
“I wrote this down the other day: ‘Somebody walks in on Pam [Poovey, ISIS human resources director] chewing up Vienna sausages and then spitting them into the baby’s mouth like a gorilla.’ They’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ And she’s like, ‘This is how I always do it!’”
Pam Poovey: Babysitter. That is a concept I can get behind. I mean…
This baby is doomed in the best way possible.
*Assuming universes have human-like bodies with skulls at the top that are capable of being tipped over and held upside-down, possibly by physically larger, more popular universes in letterman jackets, all of which I choose to believe. Prove me wrong, deGragge Tyson.
What I would appreciate is getting away from 19-20 minute episodes. That’s crazy.
as opposed to…. the 21 minute max length that’s always been in place?
YUP.
Strangely enough when watching last night’s episode, I was strongly getting the feeling that this would be the case.
Me too. The CIA guns for coke deal seems like a perfect setup to blackmail the CIA into letting them be spies again.
Yep
Yeah, as much fun as most of the season has been… It’s kinda been all over the place… Looking forward to being back in ISIS.
Definitely. You could see the path back to spy stuff forming.
Since Krieger blew up most of the cocaine, it did seem either they’d be getting back to spy stuff or do another reboot.
I’m cool with that. I applaud them for the distract change in direction, but the quality of this season hasn’t been up to snuff.
Yes it has.
Nope. Nope nope nope. It’s been funny, but hasn’t touched the consistency of the other seasons.
Odie, hush! Stop being an idiot, this season is great.
I’m wondering if they plan on doing a fixed number of seasons. Or are they just doing as many seasons as FX lets them?
that’s good news! Phew!
As long as they get “phrasing” back in rotation, we’re cool.
I LOVE the “why don’t we do phrasing anymore” variant. A good way to shake it up a bit.
I loved the change, and was really looking forward to the new direction, but I really think they made the change without knowing what they were going to do with it – the stories just haven’t been there, and none of the big changes have paid off. I mean it’s called Archer Vice, and half of each episode is people hanging around at the mansion! Come on!
to be fair, before half of each episode was people hanging around at ISIS headquarters
Yeah I guess you’re right, but regardless it still feels like they’re not exploiting their new direction very well
It really seemed like the whole Charlene storyline was there simply for the Danger Zone cover… Which was great, but also tiring getting to it, and now she has nothing to do again…
Yeah, I feel like the group becoming Charlene’s touring entourage could have been a season unto itself, instead of a one-off
I am fine with that. I like the change of pace for this season, and I have enjoyed most of it. K-log was awesome. I haven’t seen last nights episode yet, but the one before was great too. Though I think archers gator/croc fer is the funniest thing in the world.
One of the things I loved about the show initially is how it was just a parody of the old James Bond films, following them even closer than most people think.
I figured either this would be the case or they’d go to a third option we hadn’t thought of yet. But this is definitely the best choice. I *like* this season, but not as much as other seasons.
And how long has it been since we’ve seen Krieger’s van? Got on this!
That’s just fine by me. I was sort of expecting a radical shift back to what we radically shifted away from.
We need to get Adam Reed back on here. I would love a season of the ISIS crew like the A-Team, trying to evade the law, working as mercenaries for hire, and completely screwing the people they are supposed to help in the worst and most hilarious way possible. THE ARCHER TEAM. It’s really quite ingenious and I think I deserve a phone call, Adam.
Good news, I was just thinking last night while watching that, while this has been fun, I was missing the ISIS headquarters and spy missions. I loved Heart of Archness because it was a break and a change of setting for a few episodes, but I might just be getting a little tiny bit bored with the Archer Vice setting over a whole season.
But hey you know, as long a new Archer keeps coming, they can do whatever they want with it!
As long as we get more lines like “Dude your balls are made of pussy” these guys can do whatever they want.
The biggest issue I’ve had with this season is the lack of focus. Pam eating cocaine and Cherlene talking about outlaw country every season doesn’t lead anywhere in the short term. Archer is at its best when Archer, Ray, Lana, and/or Cyril are out on a mission, with Krieger and the rest doing something insane back at the office. Shoehorning every character into every mission dilutes the best part of the show. Still love Archer, but the last 2-3 episodes show that this formula is the best way to go.
My dream final scene of this season:
Lana goes into labor and starts giving Archer instructions on where all of her stuff is to take to the hospital but also has him last minute packing for her. Archer says something like, “Gah! Why do you make everything so hard?!” Lana says, “Phrasing” and it’s back…
Last night’s episode and last weeks seemed to be an improvement but this year has mostly been a miss for me.
uproxx commenters seem to be the only people that don’t like this new season very much, which doesn’t surprise me one bit. get your shit together guys.
this is disappointing, i was hoping each new season from here on out would have a crazy hook
You must not read AV Club comments.
I generally do not. Even on a basic news article there’s like 400 of them and at least half are trolling, so I don’t really see the point.
you must not read /r/archerfx either. This was a welcomed announcement there.
Well then I stand corrected, MOST people are idiots.
“Like, for example, Lana’s baby, who appears to be in excellent hands”
Of course the baby is in excellent hands with Lana, I mean, have seen those things?
Johnny Benchian, Truck-a-Saurus hands.
Why do I get the feeling there’s a Bobby Ewing/”Dallas”/it-was-all-a-dream callback happening at the end of Season 5?
i’ve actually liked this new direction, i felt like things were getting a little stale prior to the reboot (barry and katya are great but they were overused, much better in small doses). the first few eps were a little rocky as they got their footing, but this last 3 ep arc was amazing. only a light rehashing of old callbacks and lots of new good material.
a return to ISIS won’t be bad since there’s still so much to tell there, but would have been interesting to see where they would have gone next since the coke thing clearly isn’t going to work out.
I want ISIS back, byatches! This season they’ve all been like Boyd Crowder, gettin’ stuff to make it big and then losing it and losing it and losing it. I need an agency that has their shit together, so that they can continually almost mess that shit up.