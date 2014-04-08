All The Pop Culture References From Last Night’s ‘Archer’

The primary objective of “Palace Intrigue: Part II” may have been to make up for the lack of overall pop culture reference so far this Archer season. I am very OK with this. Film references are always welcome but there’s just something extra special about obscure historical and/or political references. I have a feeling Adam Reed caved on a donation to Wikipedia after writing this one.
Since not as many individual lines or moments jumped out to me this week I’ll be touching on the pop culture references individually.
- Has the She Hulk reference ever been made before when referencing Lana’s man hands? I don’t recall it, and as someone who takes much joy in man hand jokes and had weird adolescent feelings towards She Hulk, I greatly appreciated it.
- Also, as someone who has made five too many trips to Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach mentions will also never fail to please me.
- I’ve never felt as sad for any character on the show as Krieger when he watched the gang not care about him. And then I’ve never felt as happy as when he discovered Frog Child.
- Jorge Washington 2016
- Dave Frishberg, ladies and gentleman.
- I was momentarily heartbroken when Archer swore off Steve McQueen. Thank god for you, misdirection.
- I think we all feel the need to brush up on William Howard Taft today.
- Speaking of Dave Frishberg, he wrote the “I’m Just A Bill” song for Schoolhouse Rock. If you’ve never seen it before consider yourself no longer a citizen until you watch this.
- Lauren Cohan’s “Honestly” was a thing of beauty, and not just thanks to the animation.
- A+ on “Give my regards to William Howard Taft” as well.
- That final Pam line was fun and all but I’ll take “Because I’m not a pussy” when answering “How are you not dead?” every time.
- And for you youngsters who didn’t get “Mike Du-cockless,” take a look here real quick. (Note: that was also very good. I didn’t mean to imply it wasn’t.)
- All the other Pop Culture references: Bee Gees, Meatballs, Citizen Kane, Jerry Lee Lewis, Peanuts.
Check out Chet’s most excellent GIFs here, but first, the slap gag that keeps getting funnier.
They have used the she-Hulk reference a number of times.
Nothing, for me, will top the fact that this show has a recurring Dredd Scott joke whenever slaves come up (“KISS THREE-FIFTHS OF MY ASS!”)
That said, Mike Du-Cockless was pretty damn funny.
Cherlene fighting off bullets with a guitar, like a Jedi fighting off blaster rays with a light saber.
A Damn Yankees reference? Fuck me.
Does Pam carrying all the luggage that way count as a Spaceballs Mog reference?
Wow, I’ll have to re watch; but that would be an awesome catch.
During the whole president/dictator conversation, Cherlene totally lost an opportunity for “Read a book!”
Those gifs remind me of something … Like watching E.Honda
The quality of this show, dubious to begin with, has plummeted this season. Do yourselves a favor and stick to Sealab 2021 and Frisky Dingo.
Obvious troll is obvious
The Bee Gees “Staying Alive” reference was actually a CPR reference. [www.heart.org]
does “clone bone” not merit a mention?!
“phrasing” lol
3 slap fights, that’s the magic number.
Did Krieger also make a No Country For Old Men reference? I’m not positive it’s what he said but I think he was talking about the cattle gun Anton Chigurh used.
Maybe to Fargo too, another Coen bros movie. “Blood on the snow”
Kind of a goof, the Steve McQueen Thomas Crown Affair was a bank heist. The Pierce Brosnan version was an art theft.
Thomas Crown Affair should have totally had its own mention. Too many references last night for me not to blank on at least one.
Also, I’d like to believe that Lana was referring to the Brosnan one, but Archer refuses to acknowledge a version not starring Steve McQueen.
So sad that the season finale is already upon us! But again, this has been a super solid season of this show, and I’m so glad to hear its going to be on for a bit more.
Also: ‘sup Lauren Cohan’s animated character… and Lauren Cohan, for that matter.
Thanks for clearing that up, guys. It’s all the Schnapps getting to my head!
There’s two more eps left.
It’s not upon us yet! There are still two episodes!
I’ve started looking way too hard to catch them all that I always seem to forget the most obvious ones because they’re so straight forward. I think I’m always looking more for homages than straight up spoken references…
I believe She Hulk has made an appearance before. Can’t recall the episode, but I got a “nice callback” feeling when I heard it, so take that for what it’s worth.
You’d think.
@kal1usa You’d think the guy who wrote those would be on top of that sort of thing.
Season 4 premier, at least according to this previous recap.
[www.uproxx.com]