‘Archer’ Triumphantly Returns To The Spy Game At Comic-Con

Archer is leaving the vice behind to return to the world of espionage. At least that’s what Adam Reed and the others said at Comic-Con about the upcoming sixth season. Folks at the convention got a look at the new season premiere and were treated to the entire cast taking questions about where the show is heading and what we can expect from the ISIS team.

It should be noted that it doesn’t seem like the group is missing a step, even though there is a baby along for the ride. Just hearing that the ISIS offices are back and Archer is off bonding with Japanese despots is music to my ears. But don’t think that means that Archer Vice was some failed experiment. From Deadline:

“We treated Season 5 as a vacation,” he said. “We’re happy to be home, and we’re excited to get back to what we normally do after a fun summer of cocaine.” Season 6 will continue to explore Archer’s resistance to becoming a better person.”

It should also be noted that season five nabbed Archer an Emmy consideration, the first nod since H. Jon Benjamin’s outstanding voice performance category, so you can’t really knock it too much. It was an interesting detour.

Elsewhere we learned that the show will feature another slew of guest appearances, including a return of Christian Slater at his CIA best. The most promising appearance has to go to Alison Tolman, fresh off her breakthrough role in Fargo. She’ll be playing Pam’s sister Edie, which just the thought of that episode gives me delusions of grandeur. There’s no more cocaine though, so I am worried where Pam is going to go this season. Heroin? Mixing her own drugs? Back to food?

Also don’t expect the show to crossover with The Walking Dead anytime soon, but you can’t rule out The Americans or The Strain. Those FX show’s like to keep in the family.

A lot to digest until the show premieres, I assume in January. Until then, you’ll just have to wait until footage leaks or is released to the general public. But we do have the sweet pictures to oogle, with some sweet looking clothes to boot.

I like that and I want it, but I have to concede that Lucky Yates has the best shirt from any Comic-Con panel to this point. I’m not picky though, just send me anything. Maybe a trashbag with Archer spray painted on the front of it. The kind my pappy used to give me for my birthday.

(Via Deadline)