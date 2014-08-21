‘Archer’s Amber Nash Is Holding A ‘Say Pam Poovey Quotes To Unaware Strangers’ Contest On Twitter

#Twitter #Archer
08.21.14 4 years ago 10 Comments
amber-nash-comiccon

Getty Image

Amber Nash — the voice of Archer’s Pam Poovey and friend of UPROXX — is back with a new Twitter contest for all the devoted Pam fans out there (previously: Pam Poovey Cosplay Contest). This go round she’ll be giving away all that fine Comic-Con swag to Archer fanatics willing to film themselves telling unaware strangers things like, “I swear to god, you could drown a toddler in my panties right now!”

Here are the full details. The #PooveyQuotes contest just kicked off and will run through 8/27. Follow Amber for all the updates.

We very much look forward to the videos. May the winners’ celebrations resemble this…

