‘Archer’s Amber Nash Is Holding A ‘Say Pam Poovey Quotes To Unaware Strangers’ Contest On Twitter

Amber Nash — the voice of Archer’s Pam Poovey and friend of UPROXX — is back with a new Twitter contest for all the devoted Pam fans out there (previously: Pam Poovey Cosplay Contest). This go round she’ll be giving away all that fine Comic-Con swag to Archer fanatics willing to film themselves telling unaware strangers things like, “I swear to god, you could drown a toddler in my panties right now!”
Here are the full details. The #PooveyQuotes contest just kicked off and will run through 8/27. Follow Amber for all the updates.
We very much look forward to the videos. May the winners’ celebrations resemble this…
