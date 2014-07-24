Jennette McCurdy Knows Exactly What You’re Doing When You Look At Pictures Of Her

Last week, we told you all about that weirdly inappropriate Nickelodeon sitcom that was calling it quits after only a single season, mostly because one of its stars, Ariana Grande, is a huge pop star now. But what about the Sam in Sam & Cat, Jennette McCurdy? When last we checked in on her, she was embroiled in a “racy photo scandal.” She seems to have recovered from that national tragedy.

That’s presumptuous. Maybe some guys prefer Drake and/or Josh? Meanwhile, in TV news that matters:

In an unexpected move, Nickelodeon has pulled the final five episodes of The Legend of Korra season 3 from their live broadcast schedule. (Via)

Nick’s been dicking Korra around all season, so although this sucks, it’s not surprising. Co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Mike DiMartino are adamant the show hasn’t been canned, though, and they’re going to make an announcement about its future during Comic-Con. You’ll probably be able to watch the remaining episodes online, assuming you’re not too busy #fapfapfap’ing to pictures of Jennette McCurdy.

