Jennette McCurdy Knows Exactly What You’re Doing When You Look At Pictures Of Her

Last week, we told you all about that weirdly inappropriate Nickelodeon sitcom that was calling it quits after only a single season, mostly because one of its stars, Ariana Grande, is a huge pop star now. But what about the Sam in Sam & Cat, Jennette McCurdy? When last we checked in on her, she was embroiled in a “racy photo scandal.” She seems to have recovered from that national tragedy.
That’s presumptuous. Maybe some guys prefer Drake and/or Josh? Meanwhile, in TV news that matters:
In an unexpected move, Nickelodeon has pulled the final five episodes of The Legend of Korra season 3 from their live broadcast schedule. (Via)
Nick’s been dicking Korra around all season, so although this sucks, it’s not surprising. Co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Mike DiMartino are adamant the show hasn’t been canned, though, and they’re going to make an announcement about its future during Comic-Con. You’ll probably be able to watch the remaining episodes online, assuming you’re not too busy #fapfapfap’ing to pictures of Jennette McCurdy.
So, y’all have been covering an awful lot of Nickelodeon news lately. Just thought I”d point that out for you.
/Could get it/ /is kreepy/
First I’m pretty sure it’s #datmass but in her case what she meant to write was #noass.
#werd. That’s still a thing, right? God, how old am I…. In any event, yes, you are correct — she does not deserve the #datass hashtag. And #dembewbs are obstructed by the text. A fail all around.
#whatass
#Datmass is what Mark Walhberg tags all his shots of Boston with. Well that and #therehasn’tbeenanother911yetyourewelcome.
I saw this show on my listing, so I thought I would check it out after the Uproxx stories. Welp, Ariana Grandes voice had the same effect on me that Mary Harts had on Kramer.
So a dumb teenager thinks that all the boys are fapping to pictures of her beheaded body and is simultaneously trying to encourage the behavior she supposedly finds gross and likes decapitating herself in photos so she’s just a hunk of ass. Got it. Also, all this Nick news from Uproxx is a little disturbing.
You sound like fun. If Nick is going to employ hot girls in their 20s, they’re going to get attention on websites like this. That’s how the Internet works.
You wrote an abstract for this post!
So begins her career in porn.
Let’s hope you’re right
Give her a break, she’s got that “second banana” fragile ego, always playing the “wacky best friend,” never the star. I call it Dustin Diamond Disease.
I could stand to hear more about this “second banana”, and the first one too actually.
I call it the “Judy Greer”.
She realizes there is like a ton of porn on the internet starring fully nude women who aren’t full of themselves, right?
you’ve never seen a self fisting vid?>tsk tsk..also..why cant Grande jump on this train?
I’ve got something for her to jump on.
Sorry.
Maybe if I didn’t already know what her face looked like.
You’re alright mccurdy, you got moxy”
Aw, she thinks she’s important!
Nick is going to air the rest of the Korra season on their website, which is dumb. All the people that are going to watch it are going to crash the site.
For some reason she seems like a lesbo…
The little snippet about The Legend of Korra is what I got from this post. Make that the headline instead.
Then again… clicks.
Weird segue. The Korra news sucks. This season has been great so far.
So it’s, “Look at me, look at me, look at me” then “eww, why is everyone looking at me?”
I’ll bet boys are going to touch their special purpose to this picture of me squishing by boobs together and biting my lip, Gross! Why would they do that! #UPNIXX
cunt
Jennette’s cute, but…uhm. What ass?
more like #flatass am i right fellas?!!
I`m going to assume she`s joking with her tags and that shot at what appears to be a pancake ass.
Way to bury the lede with the Korra news.
No ass, ugly face. Why would I fap?
boysaregross says the girl posting pictures of herself knowing people are going to jerkoff to them.
whatever you say, apparently everybody else on uproxx. she’s been one of my biggest crushes all my life, me and many others. it just doesn’t seem like you’re young enough to be the audience her work aims for or the one that follows her. that doesn’t necessarily make her wrong.