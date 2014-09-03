‘Arrested Development’ Wants Your Fan Art For The Season 4 DVD Cover

NETFLIX

Good news for the three people in the world who prefer waiting until streaming shows are available in the form of sharp discs: Arrested Development season four is coming to DVD. And they need your help. Netflix set up an Arrested Fan Art page, where would-be And Jeremy Piven attendees can submit their finest original AD artwork. (Why are they crowdsourcing? Well, I don’t want to blame it all on 9/11, but it certainly didn’t help.) The winning entry will appear on the season four DVD cover.

Dibs on a giant photo of Lucille winking. Who wouldn’t want that in their living room?

The Season 4 DVD is coming out soon and they’re designing the DVD cover art and you know what? The fan art that people have made for the show is so much more interesting. And while Twentieth Century Fox didn’t like my first suggestion, “Let’s just steal it”, they have come around to my second suggestion, “Let’s have a contest for best fan art! And then steal it!” So what do you say? Share the art you’ve made over the years or create new pieces just for Season 4 and I’ll help select one for the new DVD cover. And you’ll probably get paid something. Right? They’d probably have to just legally. I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer. But I do have lawyers. And they suggest I retract everything I’ve just written. But they’re lawyers, they retract. You’re artists, you put out. Generally because no one will buy your art. I know that’s how I got into the business. So before I make more promises I have no intention of keeping, start sending that stuff in! I both thank you in advance for the work you’ve already done, and thank you in the past for work you’ve yet to begin. Your “Homie”,

Mitch (Hurwitz) ((Creator Arrested Development)) (Via)

So there you have it. Once you’ve finished reading the 5,000-plus words “Rules” page, submit your finest Pop-Pop painting, Maeby mural, or Tobias tapestry to Arrested Fan Art. The winner not only gets the DVD cover, but also $1,000. You can buy a whole lot of beads — BEES?!? — with that kind of dough.

