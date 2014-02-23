Everyone’s Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Supervillain Is Returning To Ruin The Show On Monday

Arthur Chu will be returning to ruin Jeopardy! for everyone who can’t understand that he’s doing nothing wrong. Chu’s total prize to this point stands just a little over $100 thousand and his personal reputation stands at “worst Jeopardy! contestant of all time.” But Chu is not dismayed according to NPR:
“I think we’ve reached the point where someone like me can stand up for myself and say, ‘You know, I’m not ashamed for being the kind of person that I am. And if you try to shame me about it, I’ll hit back,’ ” he says.
Chu will be back on Jeopardy! next week in a show prerecorded last November, before the social media backlash. But even if he could change his playing style or how he looked on the show, he says he wouldn’t.
“You know, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he says.
And Chu has certainly hit back his fair share. His Twitter feed is full of gems like this:
You go be you, Art Dog. I think you’re playing the game the right way and finding success. That’s the main goal at the end of the day.
The real joy will come during the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions when Chu will most likely return again to combat past champs and have the chance to address his viral fame on the show.
I really don’t understand why people would be upset about how he plays.
After the countless articles and comments I’ve read, I think it comes down to Chu not playing from the top of the categories to the bottom and people have a hard time following along.
Seriously. That seems to be everyone’s biggest complaint.
And it’s such a preposterous complaint; because he’s not even the first person to do it.
@Pencil-Necked Geek No, he’s not and he certainly won’t be the last.
He has the temerity to do it and not be a skinny white guy, I guess. It’s baffling, I’ve seen at least three champions with nearly the exact same play style within the last year or so.
@Son of Mecha Mummy And that, unfortunately, is what really bugs me about this situation. If he were white, no one’d say shit.
“Ching chong, bing bong! What is Asian History for $800, Alex.”
@ALL really.. I’ve seen tons of people play the way he’s playing. Certainly he’s been more successful than some who have tried to work the board but other than that the guy is really playing the game the way its meant to be played, for the win. Sure it can be hard to catch the rhythm and run a category when someone takes this approach but I say more power to the guy and I hope he wins a lot of money.
@Pencil-Necked Geek
Would you say his temerity is…unmitigated?
I think you guys are reading too far into our complaints. We’re not mad because he’s not following a set of “rules” that we’ve laid out for the game as viewers, we’re mad cause it’s annoying as hell to watch.
“European history, $800. Hip-hop lyrics, $300. Daily double? I’ll bet $6.”
Nothing he’s doing is against the rules, and honestly I think his approach is ingenious, if maddening. But speaking only for myself, I can say that I don’t hate him because he’s seemingly cracked the Jeopardy code, I hate him because he annoys the shit out of me. And his haircut sucks.
Also, “$300” was supposed to say “$400.” I understand why everyone gets so mad about the lack of an edit feature now
That’s an incredibly dumb thing to complain about. He’s not playing Jeopardy for you, and to insinuate that he is, because his ingenious approach (your words) doesn’t make the show as fun to watch as you wish it was, is fucking stupid.
@Mulatto Butts See… That’s different. You don’t like him because you personally find him annoying. That’s fine, but that’s not what most people are saying. They’re bitching because he’s breaking the show’s “unwritten rules” or whatever and it’s fucking ridiculous.
@TmF I understand their complaints even if I don’t fully empathize with them.
@Mulatto Butts I understand their complaints. I just think said complaints are fucking stupid.
He’s awesome. I hope he keeps winning for a while.
So you Chu Chu Choose him?
@MagSeven HAHAHA
@WCPhils I agree. At least people who win lots of money on this show tend to do wiser things with it than say someone who hit the lottery, or landed a reality TV gig.
I understand the hate, when someone stays undefeated for awhile I start rooting against them. It’s not interesting to have one guy just dominate everything. I don’t really care if he loses but because he’s annoyed me slightly I want his entire family to burn. Just the usual internet stuff ya know.
So the real story is that people hate confident, brash Asians unless they make small dick jokes like Ken Jeong?
Yea, blogs racing from the best/worst thing ever to the next is getting old. Sadly, it’s what gets the clicks. It seems the only room for nuance anymore on Uproxx is when Vince writes something.
Ken Jennings was five times the douche this guy is.
You’re right. He really was.
The internet causes people to lose perspective.
I had the misfortune of being seated close enough to overhear Jennings’ at a local restaurant soon after his run ended. Everything you can possibly assume about him is correct.
I’m pretty sure he was on some sort of first date, or something similar. So, a lot of shameless self promotion, things like that.
I liked him even more after reading his interview on the AV Club.
