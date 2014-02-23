Everyone’s Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Supervillain Is Returning To Ruin The Show On Monday

Arthur Chu will be returning to ruin Jeopardy! for everyone who can’t understand that he’s doing nothing wrong. Chu’s total prize to this point stands just a little over $100 thousand and his personal reputation stands at “worst Jeopardy! contestant of all time.” But Chu is not dismayed according to NPR:

“I think we’ve reached the point where someone like me can stand up for myself and say, ‘You know, I’m not ashamed for being the kind of person that I am. And if you try to shame me about it, I’ll hit back,’ ” he says. Chu will be back on Jeopardy! next week in a show prerecorded last November, before the social media backlash. But even if he could change his playing style or how he looked on the show, he says he wouldn’t. “You know, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he says.

And Chu has certainly hit back his fair share. His Twitter feed is full of gems like this:

You go be you, Art Dog. I think you’re playing the game the right way and finding success. That’s the main goal at the end of the day.

The real joy will come during the annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions when Chu will most likely return again to combat past champs and have the chance to address his viral fame on the show.

(Via NPR)