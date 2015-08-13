Maisie Williams Is Throwing Out Possible ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers On Instagram

aftermath of blind contacts. 😶 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Aug 11, 2015 at 2:15pm PDT

Spoiler alert, but the season five finale of Game of Thrones left viewers with so many questions. What will happen to Jon Snow? Is Hodor going to have to carry around Sansa and Theon now, too? And is Arya really blind? Like, for good??? Well, social media seems to indicate that, yes, she is indeed blind, and will be for a while.

Maisie Williams, the 18-year-old actress who plays Arya, has never been one to stay off Twitter and Instagram, and, earlier this week, she posted a couple of pictures of herself that give us hints as to what her character is up to in season six. One photo shows a tired-looking Maisie wearing under-eye masks with the caption, “Aftermath of blind contacts.”