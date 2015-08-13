Maisie Williams Is Throwing Out Possible ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers On Instagram

Spoiler alert, but the season five finale of Game of Thrones left viewers with so many questions. What will happen to Jon Snow? Is Hodor going to have to carry around Sansa and Theon now, too? And is Arya really blind? Like, for good??? Well, social media seems to indicate that, yes, she is indeed blind, and will be for a while.
Maisie Williams, the 18-year-old actress who plays Arya, has never been one to stay off Twitter and Instagram, and, earlier this week, she posted a couple of pictures of herself that give us hints as to what her character is up to in season six. One photo shows a tired-looking Maisie wearing under-eye masks with the caption, “Aftermath of blind contacts.”
Nope, Arya is the one POV that still has story left from the the books, so while there may be some filler her story should probably follow the same route.
Her going blind is an integral part of the story line, I’d be completely shocked if her arc gets changed so drastically
Spoiler- Arya is still blind in the first scene we see her in again. I hate dumb clickbait
You clicked and commented.
Besides, the post is totes worthwhile just for the Vagina Eyes video
Holy shit! Since we all know Arya went blind in the most recent season finale, the spoiler MUST be that her eyes look like vaginas! Way to scoop other sites Ryan! NAILED IT!
Is…is that what a vagina looks like?
A cursory internet search suggests it is not. Also the HR lady says I need to look for a new job.
Jesus, the make-up and special effect people need to get their shit together when it comes to stuff like this. She’s either allergic to those lenses or they’re the wrong size or some other factor. People have actually, really lost their eyesight far quicker from far less when it comes to cosmetic lenses and the fact her eyes look like that after a shoot should send alarm bells ringing everywhere. Hopefully they figured out what’s wrong and with the swiftness.
Or maybe she’s an actress and actresses are doted upon while on set.
Of course. But that kind of bruising and reddening is a sign of something very, very problematic. I’m sure they’ll figure it out, but man, all it takes is once to cause serious damage in some cases.
It was definitely Sophie Turner, hence the mention in the caption.
Maisie: My eyes look like tiny vaginas.
Sophie: My dick bigger than a bridge, yo’ dick like a little kid.