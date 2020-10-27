If Netflix is looking to become the top destination for adaptations of blockbuster video games, it’s on the right track. The streaming service has officially closed a deal with prolific publisher Ubisoft that will pave the way for several “live-action, animated, and anime” series based on the hugely popular series Assassin’s Creed. For over a decade, the franchise has launched one hit installment after another on an almost yearly basis, and now, that vast gaming world will be the groundwork for several projects headed to Netflix. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, vp originals at Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

As fans of the hit series know, a live-action Assassin’s Creed film starring Michael Fassbender was released in 2016 with not-so-great results. However, Netflix has shown a deft hand at adapting video game franchises into live-action series. The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, has been an international hit for the streaming service, and it’s clear that Netflix is aiming to replicate that success with not only Assassin’s Creed but also the recently announced Resident Evil series. As for anime adaptations, Netflix has received critical acclaim for its Castlevania series based on the classic, vampire-hunting video game.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)