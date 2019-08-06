FX

The first season of Atlanta premiered in 2016, and it was one of the best shows of the year. The second season of Atlanta premiered in 2018, and it was, once again, one of the best shows of the year (with arguably the single best episode, “Teddy Perkins”). This every-other-year trend obviously means that Atlanta will return for season three in 2020, and it will — repeat after me — be one of the best shows of the year. Whether my foolproof prediction comes true remains to be seen (except for the part about Atlanta being great; that’s accurate), but after previously renewing the Donald Glover-starring comedy for a third season last June, FX announced today that Atlanta has also been re-upped for season four. And that the seasons will shoot back-to-back beginning spring 2020.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald [Glover], Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover], and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, in a statement during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

By the time production begins on season three Atlanta will have been off the air for two years. The series was originally expected to return in time for the 2019 Emmy eligibility window but FX CEO John Landgraf announced in February that it wouldn’t make that time frame. (Via)

Landgraf called Glover the “king of all media,” which still undersells how busy the Lion King star been; his great month has extended into great years.

But what does Bibby think of this news?

FX

Classic Bibby.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)