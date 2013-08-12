Syfy In Real Life: Testicle-Eating Fish From The Amazon Are Invading Europe

Fishermen recently caught a 21-centimeter-long pacu in Oresund Sound, between Sweden and Denmark. Pacus can grow up to 90 centimeters (almost 36 inches) in length and can weigh as much as 25 kilograms (over 50 pounds), and are usually found in the Amazon. Why am I telling you all this? Well…
“The pacu is not normally dangerous to people but it has quite a serious bite, there have been incidents in other countries, such as Papua New Guinea where some men have had their testicles bitten off,” Henrik Carl, a fish expert at the Danish museum, said.
“They bite because they’re hungry, and testicles sit nicely in their mouth,” he told The Local.
“And its mouth is not so big, so of course it normally eats nuts, fruit, and small fish, but human testicles are just a natural target. It’s not normal to get your testicles bitten off, of course, but it can happen, especially now in Sweden.” [Telegraph]
Testicle-eating fish from the Amazon invading a quaint Scandinavian town sounds like the plot of a Syfy movie. Someone get Dustin Diamond and one of the girls from Dream on the phone. This could do for them what Sharknado did for Ian Ziering and Tara Reid. Which is to say, very little, in all likelihood. (Never forget.)
In the meantime, don’t go skinny-dipping in Sweden. Or anywhere. Not even your bathtub. These things already made it halfway around the world. You can’t be too careful.
“and testicles sit nicely in their mouth” HAS to be courtesy of google translate..or your mom.
They covered this fish on River Monsters a couple of years ago. Those teeth look so damn freaky on a fish. *shudders*
At least it’s not the dreaded candiru.
shudders thinking about sophomore year biology class lesson on that fish.
I don’t want to dip my balls in it!
The Pacu fish looks like it stole Grandpa Simpson’s dentures [www.youtube.com]
It’s Europe. I’m sure they’ve got it coming.
I think they mentioned something like this on the season premiere of Strike Back.
I isn’t such a good reading person, so when I skimmed over this and saw “testicles sit nicely in their mouth” my interest level rose (amongst other things). After re-reading….I may have to pass.
Are they sure those people had balls to begin with? I mean….Sweden.
“Saved By The BALLS” staring Dustin Diamond and Farrah Abraham
Holy shit, I totally forgot about Dream. A couple of those chicks were pretty hot.
stop fishing naked and we’re good, right?