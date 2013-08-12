Syfy In Real Life: Testicle-Eating Fish From The Amazon Are Invading Europe

Editor-at-Large
08.12.13 13 Comments

Fishermen recently caught a 21-centimeter-long pacu in Oresund Sound, between Sweden and Denmark. Pacus can grow up to 90 centimeters (almost 36 inches) in length and can weigh as much as 25 kilograms (over 50 pounds), and are usually found in the Amazon. Why am I telling you all this? Well…

“The pacu is not normally dangerous to people but it has quite a serious bite, there have been incidents in other countries, such as Papua New Guinea where some men have had their testicles bitten off,” Henrik Carl, a fish expert at the Danish museum, said.

“They bite because they’re hungry, and testicles sit nicely in their mouth,” he told The Local.

“And its mouth is not so big, so of course it normally eats nuts, fruit, and small fish, but human testicles are just a natural target. It’s not normal to get your testicles bitten off, of course, but it can happen, especially now in Sweden.” [Telegraph]

Testicle-eating fish from the Amazon invading a quaint Scandinavian town sounds like the plot of a Syfy movie. Someone get Dustin Diamond and one of the girls from Dream on the phone. This could do for them what Sharknado did for Ian Ziering and Tara Reid. Which is to say, very little, in all likelihood. (Never forget.)

In the meantime, don’t go skinny-dipping in Sweden. Or anywhere. Not even your bathtub. These things already made it halfway around the world. You can’t be too careful.

(via Gawker)

Around The Web

TAGSnaturenope nope nopepacuSyfyTesticles

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP