Aubrey Plaza Helped A Naked Kathy Griffin With Her Ice Bucket Challenge

In case you’ve ever wondered what it would look like for a Parks and Recreation cast member and a Backstreet Boy to pour ice-cold water on a comedian, who then pushes said Backstreet Boy into a pool while he’s still wearing clothes, boy do I have good news for you. Kathy Griffin presented her Ice Bucket Challenge video on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and not only is she naked, but A.J. McLean and Aubrey Plaza help her out. If only this clip had been released in 1999. Then it would’ve been HUGE in the coveted “I Want It That Way” listeners/Suddenly Susan viewers demographic.
Those blurs are doing her no favors, she looks like the world’s oldest Barbie doll
She looks like one of The Strain’s vampires.
I am oddly aroused by pixelated private parts.
Stop watching porn from Japan
A celebrity, a hideous and unfunny F-List celebrity and a guy who hasn’t been famous or mentioned anywhere in 15 years. Top notch.
That’s pretty harsh on Aubrey Plaza. She’s at least a C-List celebrity.
Damn it Aubrey…..
HAMMER TIME
mmmm ..I have a strange craving for pastrami ..
What fresh Hell is this?
I just spent the whole time enjoying Aubrey being Aubrey.
Doesn’t one need to be funny to be considered a comedian?
Obviously, this is why “comedienne” was invented.
No pixelated pubes = No dig.
If she’s not actually naked, I declare her career over.
If she is actually naked, I declare my lunch coming up for a second look at daylight.
[f-70.tumblr.com]
I love Kathy Griffin. She’s one of the funniest people alive, and she knows how to laugh at herself.
Like the time she cried when Jay Leno (of all people) did exactly to her what she does in her act?
“Felt like I was pushing up on a greasy porpoise” AJ MaCwhoseywhatz
A soulless ginger porpoise maybe.
I just threw up.