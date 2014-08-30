Aubrey Plaza Helped A Naked Kathy Griffin With Her Ice Bucket Challenge

In case you’ve ever wondered what it would look like for a Parks and Recreation cast member and a Backstreet Boy to pour ice-cold water on a comedian, who then pushes said Backstreet Boy into a pool while he’s still wearing clothes, boy do I have good news for you. Kathy Griffin presented her Ice Bucket Challenge video on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and not only is she naked, but A.J. McLean and Aubrey Plaza help her out. If only this clip had been released in 1999. Then it would’ve been HUGE in the coveted “I Want It That Way” listeners/Suddenly Susan viewers demographic.

