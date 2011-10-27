Aubrey Plaza Insulted Ryan Gosling?

Aubrey Plaza is featured in the November 10th (Marine Corps birthday) edition of Rolling Stone as part of its “Hot Hollywood” feature, and so far the only we’ve got are a couple of scans (there’s another picture at the bottom of this post), but the the article starts with a tantalizing slice of an anecdote. You can see for yourself in the high-res version, but here’s the transcript:
Aubrey Plaza negged Ryan Gosling hard one time, but she swears she didn’t mean to. “I was at this juice bar, and he came in,” the Parks and Recreation star recalls at a softball diamond in Encino, California, where members [Cont. on p. 62]
GAHH!! That’s no place for a page break! I wanna know what the members are doing! And what they’re members of! And what happened with Gosling? What did she say to Baby Goose? Were his feelings hurt? Dammit, someone scan page 62 already!
[pics via conanofallon]
Is this like MadLibs? It is!
…where members of the now defunct HaleBop Comet Club were meeting to discuss their latest Zappos purchase when BOOM Gosling moonwalks in and …
…where members only jackets were worn almost exclusively.
…where members were unsheathed and dictated line placement.
Negged him? Negged him hard?
Would it ruin my life to imagine that Hollywood stars in juice bars got incredible kicks from things I’ll never know? I think not, Rolling Stone, I think not.
“Hey girl, you don’t have to be rude. Banana Passion is a drink.”
… where members of Ryan Gosling’s book club were quietly reading this week’s pick, “The Best of Me.”
I bet he gave her a hug afterwards.
“Hey girl, if you cut me, you’re cutting everyone behind me.”
Hey girl, you want me to add a protein boost to that smoothie of yours?
A little more Aubrey? Sure, why not?
[xbradtc.wordpress.com]
I’m gonna go kick her fucking head in!
Hey girl, you ordered a smoothie and here I am.
Aubrey Plaza. Leighton Meester. Summer Glau. Saoirse Ronan. I can’t tell which ones are names, which ones are desserts and which one is the place I went for a job interview once.
where members of a Tribe Called Quest play in an ironic kickball league under the team-name CanIKickIt?
That was actually just the editor getting bored and cutting the article short with a reminder that Sarah Palin will be featured. “…where members [Nevermind. There’s a c*nt on page 62]
N_GGERS
The clue is “people who annoy you”.
I’m sorry, the correct answer is “Neggers”.
…where members lay strewn about dismembered corpses and passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood…
/April Ludgate would probably get a grim thrill at hanging out in such a place.
Now I want an Aubrey Plaza Me in My Place pictorial.
“I was at this juice bar, and he came in,” the Parks and Recreation star recalls at a softball diamond in Encino, California, where members…
are exposed in a phallic orchestra of meat-whistles that would make even Tom Cruise blush.
What does “negged” mean?
How could anyone insult Baby Goose.
He probably took of this shirt and made her smile. Which made her angry
Wait, like Mystery the Pickup Artist negging?
where members and non-members are treated with respect and equality because Baby Goose says the 99% and 1% should come together and be one.
From fyaubreyplaza.tumblr.com:
” (on Ryan Gosling) “I didn’t recognize him. He said, ‘I’m a big fan of the show,’ and I said, ‘Thank you. Are you an actor?’ He kind of smirked and said, ‘Yeahhh…’ I asked his name, and he said, ‘Ryan,’ but it didn’t click. I was like, ‘We worked together, didn’t we? You look so familiar.’ He kept smirking, like I was messing with him. I got my juice and left.”