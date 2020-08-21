If you do a Google search for “famous people from Delaware,” the top result is Aubrey Plaza, from both Only in Your State and Delaware Online. The latter’s readers poll was taken a few years ago, though. Things have changed since then, and “this week,” a clearly-threatened Plaza said, “all I’m hearing is ‘Joe Biden this’ and ‘Joe Biden that.'”

Shortly after the former-vice president (who isn’t from Delaware, but his family moved to The First State when he was 10) officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday, the Parks and Recreation star was one of the special guests for the DNC After Party, along with Zooey Deschanel, Diplo, and Andy Cohen. She spoke to other notable Delawareans (?) to find out if she’s still the state’s most famous person. 30 Rock‘s Keith Powell told her it was Biden, as did Other Space actor Neil Casey (“It’s a no brainer. He’s going to be the next president of the United States”), WNBA superstar Elena Delle Donne, and Sen. Chris Coons. “Aubrey, are you the Democratic nominee for president?” he asked Plaza, who replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

She ended the segment by encouraging viewers to not only vote for Joe, but to also vote in a new (non-existent) Delawareonline.com poll. “Let’s get this Delawarean in The White House,” she said about Biden. “And then go on Delawareonline.com and vote for Aubrey Plaza for most famous person in Delaware in 2021.”

I don’t know, Plaza 2024 has a nice ring to it.

Spoken like a true politician.

(Via Delaware Online)