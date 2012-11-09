Aubrey Plaza Was In A Popeyes Fried Chicken Commercial

Oh this makes me happy. So very happy.
Aubrey Plaza owes it all to Popeye butterfly shrimp? The “Parks and Recreation” star recently revealed her Popeyes commercial was her big break.
Plaza said she was just being “weird” and improvising to the delight of the behind-the-scenes folks.
“One of my first professional jobs was a commercial job where I was the face of Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits … I remember a moment where I was eating a bunch of butterfly shrimp and getting paid a lot of money to do that,” Plaza said at the L.A. Times’ Young Hollywood roundtable. “I was living in Queens and I had no money, and I remember thinking, ‘I think I could do this. I’ll just do stuff like this.'”
I kind of vaguely remember this commercial, mainly because I was so appalled over Popeyes serving whitefish instead of catfish. (WE DON’T EAT WHITE FISH IN LOUISIANA!). Regardless, one of the few things I love more than Aubrey Plaza is fried chicken from Popeyes, so the combination of two of my favorite things here just tickles me.
This is the most surprising thing I’ve learned about Aubrey Plaza since I learned she once had a stroke.
(Via Huffington Post)
Did she have a nose job? She looks like Blossom.
I see nothing unusual about her nose. I think she normally wears more eye makeup than this, though, so maybe that’s throwing you off.
” (WE DON’T EAT WHITE FISH IN LOUISIANA!)”
GUMBO GUMBO CRAWDAD JAMBALAYA!
I was kind of asking for the Magary treatment, wasn’t I?
I haven’t seen a Popeye’s commercial in so long. I haven’t eaten at Popeye’s in so long. I miss it.
Go get you some this weekend, son. With a side of red beans and rice. Life is too fucking short to deprive yourself of that sort of goodness.
damn. now i want popeyes… too bad we don’;t got none up here…
I watched an older Terrible Decisions with Ben Schwartz yesterday and I realized that Audrey played his girlfriend. Im pretty sure that was the first place i saw her. The end of the world one if you wanna look.
For me, it was… first episode of 30 Rock. She played an NBC page giving a tour while Tracy was freaking out.
Or rather, first SEASON, not episode.