Avril Lavigne Is Why We Should Be Glad MTV Doesn’t Play Music Videos Anymore

The next time you feel like complaining, “I miss the days when the M in MTV stood for Music, and not My Super Sweet Sex Tape,” remember that all those reality shows are sparing your TV set from barfing out the candy-colored vomit that is Avril Lavigne’s “Hello Kitty” music video. Not only was the song co-written by Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, but it sounds like if you threw Karen O doing an offensive Japanese accent into a blender with Skrillex, added some poison-flavored jellybeans, and pressed KEWT.

Avril Lavigne turns 30 in September.