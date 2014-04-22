Avril Lavigne Is Why We Should Be Glad MTV Doesn’t Play Music Videos Anymore

The next time you feel like complaining, “I miss the days when the M in MTV stood for Music, and not My Super Sweet Sex Tape,” remember that all those reality shows are sparing your TV set from barfing out the candy-colored vomit that is Avril Lavigne’s “Hello Kitty” music video. Not only was the song co-written by Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, but it sounds like if you threw Karen O doing an offensive Japanese accent into a blender with Skrillex, added some poison-flavored jellybeans, and pressed KEWT.
Avril Lavigne turns 30 in September.
Wasn’t she at one time like singing skate board punk or something?
Yes, until she lost a spelling contest against BoneThugzNHarmony.
Look at the faces of her backup dancers. I hope they got paid well.
Watching this I felt like Archer last night, a blank look taking over my face, as a high-pitched wail slowly consumed my conscious attention.
Lavigne: “Hey, the cute Japanese crap worked for Gwen Stefani eight years ago. I’ll just do that.”
Eight years from now we’ll see a nude 38 year old Avril riding a wrecking ball.
*Clearing schedule for April 22, 2022*
@AFMG …that made me laugh oh so hard.
Thought I suspect (hope) she’ll release a sex tape before that date in order to stay relevant.
I hope Gwen Stefani is getting residuals for this schtick.
I feel bad for Avril. First Kroeger, and now this? You can see defeat throughout this video.
Though, she is aging very well. The video is much better with the sound of.
Shame, she’s actually a pretty talented singer saddled with poor taste and poor decision-making skills. She’s sort of the Anna Ferris of pop music.
@mattyj2001 …she does have the divorce and rebound marriage, but still needs to get the breast implants… and then she’ll be the Anna Ferris of pop music.
Same shtick different year. Get ahead of the curve, girl.
Well hey, there’s always Fuse.
“Video blocked on copyright grounds” FINALLY, the DMCA does some good….
In a 3-way deathmatch with Beiber and Rob Ford for the most embarrassing Canadian.
video is down.
which is a shame, because while i’m sure the song is terrible i bet i could masturbate to it like that Grrlfriend video she did.
Confirmed.
The embedded video is gone.
My niece used to listen to Kesha a lot, that chick that drank her own urine in a reality show?
Anyway, this song was auto-tuned by the same folks as that one, which is the only part I find mildly fascinating.
By which I mean, she is doing something with her voice (or the autotune is) that sounds like the Kesha songs my niece used to make me listen to.
Jeez, Kurp. Try to sound whinier.
Crap! Now Chad Kroeger is associated with bad music. One bad collaboration can ruin a career.
Alright look, I know I’m turning 30 next month and I haven’t been hip to what’s cool for the last 12 years (do the kids still even say “hip” and “cool” anymore?) but seriously, who the fuck finds this half shaved head hairstyle attractive?
Christy Mack pulls it off, although I’m not sure if you’re able to focus on her hair
Kids never said ‘hip’ or ‘cool’.
@Matty: Thanks for getting the joke…NOT!!!
I see your Christy Mack, Mancy, and raise you one Emylia Argan.
Looks like Gwen Stefani’s yard sale went well.
I’m probably late to the party with this but…
HELLO SHITTY
