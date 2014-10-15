‘His Penis’: Behold, The Most Awkward Moment In ‘Family Feud’ History

“If you could change one part of your husband’s body, what would it be?”
A simple Family Feud question, really. A bit risque, sure, depending how sensitive the husband in question is to his body image, and having his physical faults discussed on television for the world to see. But surely they’ll stick to your basic targets: gut, balding head, hairy ches-…
“HIS PENIS.”
Yup, Joyce went there. Immediately. And she followed it up with “I know, I know. I come from a weird place. You were thinking it!” YOU’RE NOT HELPING, JOYCE.
Poor Pete. Poor, poor Pete.
Source: Daily Dot
Hey, maybe Pete had to have penis ensmallment surgery! Maybe it’s too much for her to handle. Ever thought about that?
– Pete
+1!
*Sees username
+2!
Getting Steve Harvey going has got to be part of the meta game of Family Feud now, right? You should get an extra 50 points.
If you can get this reaction, automatic 50 pts
hahaha
The show only got like this when Steve Harvey joined on, so I’m absolutely certain the producers encourage and reward stuff like that.
Still, his blown away face is always funny.
He’s how they;re staying relevant
This is all staged to get people talking. Steve Harvey is clearly feigning his disbelief. I mean, it’s not a particularly outlandish answer and it’s obviously the *nudge nudge* they were going for.
No doubt about it. Before Steve Harvey nobody really cared about Family Feud since the Dawson days. I’m not sure the show is scripted exactly but I think it’s pretty fair to say that the producers at least frame questions so that more “raunchy” responses are likely.
What would have not been surprising, is witnessing a suicide on live television.
IT’S NOT GREAT STEVE!
Isn’t this how black eyes happen?
Or hoe ‘Black guys’ happen. LOL
Or How*
Fuck you Uproxx for not having an edit feature.
There is definitely gonna be a feud in that family afterwards. *ba-dum tiss*
As if they weren’t expecting this answer. It’s the only reason they asked the question. So Steve could act “surprised”.
She would like for him to be LESS hung. You know any man with a smiley face tie like that is hung like a Fassbender is hung.
Golden opportunity to get “Show me his penis!” on daytime TV.
I prefer pork lion.
“Hey, I lost those balls fighting for this country!” – Pete
Hopefully his wife is a dog leg left?
WHAT WAS STEPHANIE GOING TO ANSWER???!?!?!?!
Ride Home from the studio:
Joyce: well that was really fun!
Pete: FUCK YOU JOYCE!
Oh yea, I could see her husband just smiling on the out side but inside he was about ready to explode, at her. wow what an insult to a man, her ride home must have been hell. And when she got home I bet he had a few words for her. Never insult your man, or wife private parts.