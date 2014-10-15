‘His Penis’: Behold, The Most Awkward Moment In ‘Family Feud’ History

Editor-at-Large
10.15.14

“If you could change one part of your husband’s body, what would it be?”

A simple Family Feud question, really. A bit risque, sure, depending how sensitive the husband in question is to his body image, and having his physical faults discussed on television for the world to see. But surely they’ll stick to your basic targets: gut, balding head, hairy ches-…

“HIS PENIS.”

Yup, Joyce went there. Immediately. And she followed it up with “I know, I know. I come from a weird place. You were thinking it!” YOU’RE NOT HELPING, JOYCE.

Poor Pete. Poor, poor Pete.

Source: Daily Dot

