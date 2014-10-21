Aziz Ansari Gets Ridiculous With Grover To Tell Us The Word Of The Day

10.21.14 2 Comments

Tom Haverford would never be caught dead wearing a cartoonish stovepipe hat or a giant, fluffy chicken suit, but “human, fuzzy friend” Aziz Ansari definitely would. That’s why he stopped by Sesame Street today to help Grover teach us the word of the day. It’s hard to guess what that word is, what with Grover forcing Aziz to do all sorts of ridiculous things while wearing ridiculous clothes and shouting the word “ridiculous” over and over, but if I had to guess, the word of the day is “chicken.” Just to be sure, we should probably watch and find out. In the meantime, check out how ridiculous Aziz and Grover look!

