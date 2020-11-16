The Mandalorian is one of the biggest streaming hits of all time, so it only makes sense that it’s crashing its way into one of the biggest video games of all time. Baby Yoda, Mando, Cara Dune and more are now available in a brand new Star Wars mash-up pack for Minecraft, which is reportedly the largest DLC pack for the building game yet. The pack includes 12 “diorama” planets and 36 Star Wars skins from the classic trilogy all they way up to the latest (and most adorable) addition to a galaxy far, far away. Via Variety:

The 12 Star Wars planet dioramas, which are connected in Minecraft by “Hyperspace” travel, include Tatooine, Endor and Hoth (key planet settings from the original trilogy) as well as Nevarro and Sorgan from “The Mandalorian.” There are 36 Star Wars character skins for Minecraft including Baby Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, C-3PO, RD-D2, Jabba the Hutt and more. The DLC also features pilotable vehicles like speeders, X-Wings and the Razor Crest (from “The Mandalorian”), among others.

The Minecraft pack marks the first playable video game version of Baby Yoda (officially known as The Child). Shortly after The Mandalorian‘s first season debut, the little guy popped up in a Star Wars Battlefront II mod, which was not officially sanctioned by Lucasfilm and was only available to PC players. Baby Yoda can also be seen in the recently released Star Wars: Squadrons, but he’s only a cosmetic item in your ship’s cockpit. This time around, he’s finally a playable character, so don’t be surprised to see Baby Yoda popping up in all kinds of creative designs in the month’s ahead.

You can watch the trailer for the Minecraft Star Wars DLC Pack below:

And speaking of making surprise appearances, here’s the soup-slurping Child bouncing around a spaceship in actual space. The tiny dude is everywhere.

(Via Variety)