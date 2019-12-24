Two Possibilities For Baby Yoda’s Real Name Have Been Ruled Out

The Rise of Skywalker came out last week, but there’s another Star Wars event to look forward to: The Mandalorian season finale, which airs this Friday, December 27. The ultra-secretive episode, directed by Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau, currently doesn’t have an episode title or plot description, but there’s a lot to cover, after last week’s “The Reckoning” ended with the presumed deaths of Space Herzog and Kuiil, and two troopers, led by Moff Gideon, scooping up Baby Yoda. Am I more worried about Baby Yoda than I was for Chewie in The Rise of Skywalker? Yes, yes I am, despite his relatively recent introduction and my not knowing his real name. Very few people know his name, actually, but he does have one, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“People really wanted to know, what’s its name?” he said on The Star Wars Show. “I know its real name, and it is one of the reasons I’ve got all this extra security now. I don’t want to be given some kind of truth serum by someone.” Iger later ruled out George or Yoda as his name and hinted that it will eventually be revealed. He also refuses to call Baby Yoda “Baby Yoda,” a lesson he learned from Favreau.

Iger said that he made the mistake of using the “Baby Yoda” name in emails to series creator Jon Favreau, and “got my wrists slapped a bunch of times” for doing so. In the interview, he referred to the character as “The Asset,” or “The Child,” which is what it’s been called in the episodes of The Mandalorian that have aired. (Via)

OK, so George and Yoda are out, but every other name is still in play. I don’t know about y’all, but I think Baby Yoda looks like a Watto, Jr. Give him a saucer hat to find out.

(Via CNET)