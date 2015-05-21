Did ‘Bachelorette’ Producers Slut-Shame Kaitlyn Bristowe In The Season Teaser?

A new season of The Bachelorette hit the airwaves Tuesday. Kaitlyn Bristowe won the dubious honor of being fought over by a bunch of dudes. The show’s formula is a familiar one, but this promotional video takes a detour. The montage starts with the usual rose-petal-covered furniture and a heroine saying she’s “ready to fall in love” with a future husband.
Then everything goes very wrong, very quickly. At around the 2:30 mark, heavy breathing commences. The next morning’s footage shows Kaitlyn hiding her face in shame. She cries after sleeping with someone weeks before the “fantasy suite” stage of the season. A suitor named Ian lectures Kaitlyn for kissing several contestants. The drama continues unabated:
The Bachelorette announced its leading lady, Kaitlyn Bristowe, following the show’s two-part premiere on Tuesday, but more shocking than Bristowe’s win against Britt Nilsson was what social media has deemed a 4-minute-long “slut-shaming” teaser for the upcoming season.
The dramatic season preview shows Bristowe breaking down after admitting to having slept with one of her suitors. “I don’t understand; it just happened,” she says in the clip. “I don’t think I’m a bad person, I’m not ashamed of myself, but I do have other relationships, and one of those relationships went too far, too fast. … I made a huge mistake.”
Ian, one of the show’s 25 contestants, tells Bristowe, “I don’t question his intentions; I question your intentions. I feel like you’re here to make out with a bunch of dudes on TV.”
Kaitlyn may have regretted her actions, but she didn’t do anything that last year’s Bachelor, Juan Pablo, didn’t do. Twitter is aflutter with accusations of slut-shaming.
(Via Slate and Hollywood Reporter)
This is it. It has to be. Peak outrage.
Two breaths over four seconds = slut shaming. Yeah. Sure. Why not?
Bookmarked this.
Because no, no sir, there’s far more feigned rage out there to be had.
Why don’t we all just agree The Bachelor/Bachelorette is a terrible, horrible thing and go on with our day.
Seriously, who watches this shit?
Probably your mother.
It’s basically this if it were turned into a televison show…
[www.worldoflongmire.com]
She made a mistake, alright. The mistake was going on a reality TV show and expecting to come out without scars. Hell, I wouldn’t even let the local newspaper do an article on my life because I wouldn’t have any control over how they’d screw it up.
Isn’t the entire business model of the bachelor/bachelorette franchise slut shaming?
Bingo!
That girl that was a side chick along with thirty other girls on last season’s Bachelor and is now dating thirty dudes at once is as pure as the driven snow!
Isn’t the only “mistake” she made being ashamed of what she did? Using tablespoons instead of teaspoons is a mistake. Having consensual sex with someone is a decision. She should be loud and proud, not crying in a corner. #TeamBristowe4LifeYo
If you are going to be a slut, fucking be a slut and embrace that shit (man or woman).
This is where women always fall into the trap. They apologize and wait for other women to come to their rescue to decry the “slut shaming” going on.
She should have just done what most normal men would have done, owned it and said that she felt like doing it at the time. She also could have made the point that there are no virgins in this game and if you are upset that a girl on a dating competition slept with one if the contestants
Then your only outrage stems from it not being you.
There would be a whole lot less slut shaming if there weren’t so damn many sluts out there.
I think the worst part of all this is that you put up a 15 minute video.
Here’s the thing, the term slut shaming is kind of redundant to me. By using the word slut I was already implying you should be ashamed. Same with fat shaming. Also, using the term slut shaming aren’t you inherently agreeing that the person is a slut? It’s shortening the phrase, “You’re shaming this slut.”
HAHahhaha thats very true.
Like we don’t make fun of every bachelor contestant for being mimbos. Wasn’t the last one a racist too?
Isn’t going on this show, in any capacity, shameful enough?
Are they really slut-shaming her though? It seems to me that this trailer is showing the genuine emotions that she and the multiple other guys she was dating are feeling. I mean, how would you feel if you were dating a girl and thought it had a chance to be serious, and she slept with someone else, and you found out about it? Getting mad in that situation isn’t “slut shaming.” It’s being mad at someone you feel betrayed you.
All of this fill in the blank shaming stuff is moronic.