Bad Ass Joss Whedon Brings Back ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ In Exciting New Medium

If you’ve directed the third-highest grossing film of all time (and you’re working on the sequel to that film), you’d probably be forgiven if you didn’t answer every fan request from Twitter. But Joss Whedon — one of the best guys in the business — still has time for the fans, as he demonstrated after one fan summoned him on Twitter and with that wish asked for more Buffy.
That wish is Whedon’s command.
@ThoughtOtter your wish is my command here ya go pic.twitter.com/mf2s9jagG0
— Joss Whedon (@josswhedon) July 5, 2014
Here’s a better look:
Yup. All the elements of a perfect Buffy episode are there, and this particular scene already ranks ahead of season six.
Now, DO FIREFLY NEXT!
Yup, definitely better than season 6, and any episode featuring knights.
Whedon should give Sarah Michelle Gellar that napkin. She can use it to sop up any spilled lemonade (and her tears).
Still waiting for the announcement of S10 in pog form.
The crumb and water stain really add to the visual.
Dude I liked season 6…it had Buffy upset about being dragged out of heaven, and the musical episode with awesome original songs by Joss Whedon. I also hate fans that rank seasons!
I agree. The season wasn’t THAT bad and “Once More, With Feeling” (musical episode) was one of their best episodes in the entire series…