Bad Ass Joss Whedon Brings Back ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ In Exciting New Medium

#Joss Whedon
Entertainment Features
07.14.14 6 Comments

Getty Image

If you’ve directed the third-highest grossing film of all time (and you’re working on the sequel to that film), you’d probably be forgiven if you didn’t answer every fan request from Twitter. But Joss Whedon — one of the best guys in the business — still has time for the fans, as he demonstrated after one fan summoned him on Twitter and with that wish asked for more Buffy.

That wish is Whedon’s command.

Here’s a better look:

Yup. All the elements of a perfect Buffy episode are there, and this particular scene already ranks ahead of season six.

Now, DO FIREFLY NEXT!

via The Mary Sue

