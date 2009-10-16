BALLOON BOY: ‘WE DID THIS FOR THE SHOW’

“Balloon boy” was found alive, as CNN reports, which left a lot of us wondering if this was a hoax costing taxpayers a buttload of cash. The answer is probably yes:
Wolf Blitzer: Did he hear you screaming out “Falcon, Falcon”?
Richard Heene: Um, he’s asking us, Falcon, did you hear us calling your name at any time? You did? Why didn’t you come out?
Falcon Heene: You guys said that we did this for the show.
Then just watch the parents squirm and backpeddle. Ah, schadenfreude, my old friend, we meet again.
[via buzzfeed]
Who farted?
Oh dear lord, this may be my favorite piece of video of all time. Though I have to wonder, why didn’t Wolf press the Dad on what the kid said?
I really hope the state of Colorado sticks them with the tab for the “rescue” operation. I want the Dad’s next grant application to be for researching a magnetic field strong enough to pull his head out of his ass.
wolf blitzer tosses more softballs than jennie finch… but she looks better in a swimsuit
@ Don – but they both sleep with men.
Way to half ass the quote.
Wolf came back after the break and pressed him on it. Naturally, dad took to the offensive and ran him on a guilt trip for even daring to suggest such a thing when HE’S BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH.
A few other questions I would ask him:
– Why didn’t you alert emergency officials when you could clearly see there was nothing attached to the balloon and therefore he couldn’t be inside?
– Why did you invite media onto your property and freely give out your names while the balloon was in the air?
– WHY DIDN’T YOU CHECK THE FUCKING ATTIC
I told Lance at FD, and i will say it here, too. Shame on you guys for continuing to cover this horse crap. Let these losers fade back into their previous non-existence.
You’ve sullied the good name of Fort Collins, sir.
But the cops in this town are retarded for not checking the attic. Ask Tim Masters.
For shame.
I don’t care about this kid or his family. I just want to add that The Office isn’t even trying anymore.
FORT COLLINS CAN’T PLAY!!!
/The Losing Edge is the greatest episode of South Park ever
//Pueblo no bueno. Pueblo es muy mal
Fort Hancock, TX > Fot Collins, CO
What’s the over/under on the dad pitching some great new idea within the next two weeks, while he’s still remotely famous?
@ Jesse Sans…How is that an over/under? What are the odds? might be more fitting. Nevertheless, I will try to accommodate?
GREAT IDEAS By Falcon’s Dad(whose hair-cut makes him a much more sympathetic character) in the next two weeks.
Over: 1/2 +140
Under: 1/2 -120
Online instructors need to set clear expectations and guidelines for course and discussion participation and use a variety of strategies to assess student learning. ,