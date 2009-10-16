BALLOON BOY: ‘WE DID THIS FOR THE SHOW’

“Balloon boy” was found alive, as CNN reports, which left a lot of us wondering if this was a hoax costing taxpayers a buttload of cash. The answer is probably yes:

Wolf Blitzer: Did he hear you screaming out “Falcon, Falcon”? Richard Heene: Um, he’s asking us, Falcon, did you hear us calling your name at any time? You did? Why didn’t you come out? Falcon Heene: You guys said that we did this for the show.

Then just watch the parents squirm and backpeddle. Ah, schadenfreude, my old friend, we meet again.

