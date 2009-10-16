BALLOON BOY: ‘WE DID THIS FOR THE SHOW’

10.16.09 8 years ago 14 Comments

“Balloon boy” was found alive, as CNN reports, which left a lot of us wondering if this was a hoax costing taxpayers a buttload of cash.  The answer is probably yes:

Wolf Blitzer: Did he hear you screaming out “Falcon, Falcon”?

Richard Heene: Um, he’s asking us, Falcon, did you hear us calling your name at any time?  You did?  Why didn’t you come out?

Falcon Heene: You guys said that we did this for the show.

Then just watch the parents squirm and backpeddle.  Ah, schadenfreude, my old friend, we meet again.

[via buzzfeed]

TAGSBALLOON BOYFATHER OF THE YEARLARRY KING LIVENewsWIFE SWAP

