NETFLIX

Netflix has had a series of big wins when it comes to original content in recent months. Forget about its failed big push to get Roma an Oscar for Best Picture. An Academy Award in that category could have been a game-changer for how the movie industry values streaming sites, but three trophies for the film were a huge step in the right direction.

Moreover, the viewership and attention its other properties has gotten has been a boon for the site in a landscape that’s going to get considerably more crowded in the coming months. Disney and WarnerMedia are coming, and Netflix has battled back by flaunting good ratings (at least they say) for Bird Box, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and the Black Mirror interactive episode Bandersnatch.

According to Netflix vice president of product Todd Yellin, we should expect to see a lot more Bandersnatch-like interactive content from the company in the coming years. Yellin spoke at the FICCI-Frames media and entertainment conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. The keynote speaker, Yellin said the network was a big hit across a variety of demographics and is “doubling down” on interactive content.