‘Banshee’ GIF Recap: Hospitals Are Death Traps

#Banshee #GIFs
Contributing Writer
03.08.14 19 Comments

Between the the interest in Lili Simmons, Amish girls leaving the fold, and that other show with questionable law enforcement practices (also this one) I decided to check out Cinemax’s Banshee. To quote our earlier review:

Banshee is more of what you’d expect from a Cinemax series: There’s more violence, and a lot more sex. But the writing is surprisingly sharp […] it could make for a guilty — and maybe even compelling — Friday night series.

Almost two seasons in, I generally agree with that review. It’s not the best show ever, but I’ve been entertained enough to follow it this far. So ends the non-spoilery parts of the post; on to the recap.

After finding him last week, Job decides to go Rabbit hunting on his own. It does not go so well.

sup-2

knife-toss

run-out

cab-service

Meanwhile, Burton (who I’ve been calling Owen this whole time) enjoys tying up a loose end.

choke

And Longshadow boldly decides to goes against Kai.

bold

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banshee#GIFs
TAGSBANSHEECINEMAXgifs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP