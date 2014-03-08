‘Banshee’ GIF Recap: Hospitals Are Death Traps

Between the the interest in Lili Simmons, Amish girls leaving the fold, and that other show with questionable law enforcement practices (also this one) I decided to check out Cinemax’s Banshee. To quote our earlier review:
Banshee is more of what you’d expect from a Cinemax series: There’s more violence, and a lot more sex. But the writing is surprisingly sharp […] it could make for a guilty — and maybe even compelling — Friday night series.
Almost two seasons in, I generally agree with that review. It’s not the best show ever, but I’ve been entertained enough to follow it this far. So ends the non-spoilery parts of the post; on to the recap.
After finding him last week, Job decides to go Rabbit hunting on his own. It does not go so well.
Meanwhile, Burton (who I’ve been calling Owen this whole time) enjoys tying up a loose end.
And Longshadow boldly decides to goes against Kai.
Hell yeah, we got a Banshee recap! Who knew Job could kick so much ass? It only makes sense since he’s the voice of Master Splinter on the new TMNT cartoon.
Hey, Job’s always been a gunfighter, just like everybody else on the show. And he’s Asian. All Asians know kung fu, right?
Wait, Scary Glasses Guy has a name?
I loved that final exchange between him and Rebecca.
“I don’t trust you.”
“I don’t give a shit.”
If you get a chance, please check out Strike Back as well Chet. It’s one of the most entertaining shows on TV. The gifs it would generate alone would be worth it. Imagine if James Bond and Jack Bauer were partners and they traveled the world killing terrorists and making love to beautiful women all while having witty banter. That’s basically what Strike Back is.
Don’t forget how it has half the cast of GoT on it!
Strike Back is contractually obligated to provide an average of 3.5 breasts per episode over the entire season.
Strikeback is insanely over the top and awesome. The first season (UK) was a solid soldier, espionage story, and I was disappointed to see the format change for season two (Cinemax). But then after watching a few episodes I became hooked.
It’s like all your favourite missions from all your favourite “shooter” video games, intercut with gratuitous sex, and language. I can’t tell you how disappointed I am that this is going to be the last season.
OK, now I think I have to watch this.
Come for the kick ass fight scenes, stay for the prolonged nudity.
Note: Towards the end of the season, the prolonged nudity drops off and the fight scenes ramp up.
… Hey, anyone remember that time a lady jumped into bed with Hood, like, twenty minutes after he killed her husband?
Ooh, and it has Ivana Milicevic? She was the only reason to watch Mind of the Married Man.
@billybob. She wanted to sleep with him 20 minutes after he killed her husband but decided it was in best taste to wait until after his wake
Chet, as always, you are doing the Lord’s work. Thanks!
I just started watching this and definitely think it’s worth the time. Kind of feels like Sons of Anarchy in the way that if you think something is completely off the wall batshit crazy, then it probably will fit.
I totally agree with the sentiments expressed. Strangely, I just started watching this show two weeks ago and am already caught up. It’s definitely not the greatest show ever (tons of plot holes, ridiculous stereotypical characters, and Lucas Hood might be the world’s worst sheriff) but it’s definitely entertaining and the fight scenes are typically epic. Job is easily my favorite character so it was awesome that this week he had some ass-kicking to complement his classic wisecracks.
Yes!!!! Banshee Recap is here. After you’re done with your visit with the Yellow King at Carcosa this Sunday travel up north to the small town of Banshee in Pennsylvania were there always something crazy going on.
Hood is a better sheriff this season, almost against his instincts. And the warehouse explosion was a cliche, but it was an epic one. I was genuinely worried about Job since he’s my favorite character too — when he got hit by the car-out-of-nowhere trope, I was not happy.
I don’t really see it as hit being hit by a car out of nowhere. Shit man, you’re going to run straight into the middle of a major NYC street while only looking behind you and not even casually checking for traffic?
Andddddd I forgot to comment on this. My B. Two moat dangerous parts of being in a hospital 1. Accidentally getting mrsa. 2. Russian mob shoot outs. The way Jesus intended.