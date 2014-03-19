Based On The Hosts Alone, The Next Three Episodes Of 'Saturday Night Live' Look Pretty Awesome

The next three Saturday Night Live hosts, according to this GIF the show just posted on its Tumblr page:
- March 29 – Louis CK
- April 5 – Anna Kendrick
- April 12 – Seth Rogen
We already knew about Louis CK, but those other two… yes, that will do nicely. I’m especially looking forward to Anna Kendrick’s turn as host. She’s got chops, and could be really good if the show gives her something to work with.
In conclusion, bring back Lincoln.
It’s a gigantic step up from Jim Parsons and Lena Dunham.
Yup
Damn. When SNL had their last live episode it just said March 29 Louis CK. I was hoping it would just be him he would get to do stand up instead of having the terrible music act. Sucks a bag of dicks.
When you say it sucks a bag of dicks, do you mean, like a garbage bag full of dicks, balls and all. Or is it more like a bag of baguettes, with each dick sticking nice and neat out of the top?
@SSI You get me.
I was hoping it would be something different, for sure. If not stand up, then maybe two short films he made or something. Kind of a bummer, especially since I have no idea who Sam Smith is and apparently he’s some super young european dork
Super young? He’s like 21 years old. But yeah, I also regret that he’s a European dork. No way this kid has swag like the Biebz ;-(
I suppose having to look up who two out of three musical guests are isn’t -that- bad, considering SNL’s track record.
Am I the only one waiting for Peyton Manning to get another crack? The episode he hosted was sublime, one of my favorites ever.
I’ll never forget the skit where he and Kristin Wiig are sitting on a New England porch, recalling their very odd day, and in perfect deadpan, he says “I kept a slice of bologna in my pocket all day, just to have a secret.”
Shit, I’d even take another Eli epsidode.
It was ham. And yes, that is one of my favorite sketches.
I dunno, I’m not too hopeful. The writing is so, so, flat :|
I can’t see Louie going back there and allowing a shit skit in. He has too much of a reputation to let a hack writer fuck it up. Plus he can probably take a skit that’s on the cusp and make it better.
/Why yes, my nose is firmly planted in between Louie’s butt cheeks.
Well, the next three hosts will definitely be better than Parson’s and Dunham. That’s not saying anything at all though. I am excited for Louie CK, he was hilarious last time.
great hosts, garbage music. pretty much the M.O. for SNL these days.
So how did you feel about the Drake episode?
Actually the Drake ep was one of the better ones, as the kid actually comes from an acting background
Obviously there are always exceptions.
I liked the Drake episode. But overall, the musical guests have been pretty lousy for a few years now.