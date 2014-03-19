Based On The Hosts Alone, The Next Three Episodes Of 'Saturday Night Live' Look Pretty Awesome

The next three Saturday Night Live hosts, according to this GIF the show just posted on its Tumblr page:

March 29 – Louis CK

April 5 – Anna Kendrick

April 12 – Seth Rogen

We already knew about Louis CK, but those other two… yes, that will do nicely. I’m especially looking forward to Anna Kendrick’s turn as host. She’s got chops, and could be really good if the show gives her something to work with.

In conclusion, bring back Lincoln.