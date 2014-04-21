Based On This Teaser, The Final Season Of ‘True Blood’ Looks…Pretty Good?

True Blood has been a ridiculous, if occasionally entertaining mess for seasons now, with hard-to-follow plots and an even harder to care about cast. Except Jessica and Eric. They’re both perfect. Only one of those two appears in a new teaser trailer HBO released last night, which is disappointing, but otherwise, season seven (R.I.P.) could be…not awful? It looks like it’s going back to basics — it’s human vs. vampires, not humans vs. vampires f*cking werewolves raising shape-shifter kids.
Or something. Anyway, at 36 seconds, this is the longest True Blood‘s ever gone without someone taking their shirt off. (But seriously, where’s Eric?)
It can’t be any worse than the final season of Dexter.
Obviously you don’t watch True Blood. If you watch True Blood for the plot then you must read Hustler for the articles too.
It could have been worse. I could have read the books…
This show is just so bad now. But yeah, go back to having a political message.
No Eric, no watchy*.
*And not pussy “I forgot who I am” Eric. The good one.
Couldn’t have said it better myself! Way to many plots about people i dont care about. Pam oneliners and Eric kicking ass. Bill can go feel sorry for himself somewhere.
Guys, this may be a total clusterfuck of a shit show but it’s so crazy it’s fun! We have GoT and True Dective for plot and whatnot. True Blood is just pure fun and man meat.
couldn’t they just make a season full of porn parodies instead?