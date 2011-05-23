Bastard Love Child Rescues Populace from Schwarzenegger Cartoon

FANTASTIC news, everyone. The revelation that Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with the family maid has has torpedoed the development of Schwarzenegger’s “Governator” cartoon, the planned TV/comic series with Stan Lee and one of the most derivative, sh*tty-looking cartoon series ever proposed.
The producers of the cartoon casting Schwarzenegger as himself — a superhero who must balance crime fighting with family duties — said Friday that they have pulled the plug on the planned series.
“In light of recent events, A Squared Entertainment, POW, Stan Lee Comics, and Archie Comics, have halted production,” A Squared said in a statement referring to the various entities that were developing and producing “The Governator” and publishing a comic book based on the series. The producers had been selling broadcast rights to the series before the scandal broke, but no episodes have yet been shown on television. [LA Times]
In case you never experienced the three minutes of exquisite awfulness that was “The Governator,” then by all means watch the trailer below. Be sure to crank the volume all the way up so you get the full effect of the Black Eyed Peas song.
Oh, thank God. We came dangerously close to having to ignore this show rather than forget it.
Holy f*cking sh*t no, but thank you for apprising us of this opportunity. Be sure to tell us when Michelle Bachman voices a female Green Arrow pundit-governess cartoon, too.
*Michele Bachmann* really sorry for messing that up.
I’m pretty sure Michelle Bachmann’s cartoon character will be called Batshit.
Newt Gingrich’s is going to be a Masters of the Universe character called Man-E-Wives.
Don’t be so hard on yourself. I’m not even sure she knows how to spell her own name.
At least we have some back story for the mysterious child sidekicks.
I’m not clicking that Captain Planet-quality video, but if someone else has, can you tell me why he’s holding up two fingers?
Did someone ask him how many women he knocked up that week?
@Otto
I think he was just sniffing his fingers. Good times.
@Otto, I watched the first 30 seconds. Here’s what you missed: Larry King cameo (not kidding) at the 14 second mark and Arnold wearing a ring on his middle finger for some odd reason.
This 3 minutes raises so many questions. Why did they make the bike transform, rather than simply building the lightcycle-thing? Is nobody supposed to recognize the famous governor, since he’s wearing large sunglasses? Are the kids working in the secret lab his (legitimate) children? Are they suggesting that good fathers will make their children help them prepare to endanger their lives? If the Governator knew of the attack in advance (so he had time to suit up and ride down there), why didn’t he phone the security company? Was he risking the hard-working citizens lives, using them as bait, when he could’ve easily warned them that their truck was about to be blown open? Fingerless metal gloves?!?
@iwontrememberthis – You must have been a delight when a little child.
@Otto – I’m shocked it’s spelled as nonsensically as possible.
Given how fucking crazy she is, I’m surprised it’s not spelled with a heart, a smiley face and a fart noise.
Oh no. HOw will our children learn decades old jokes about a fading movie star now?