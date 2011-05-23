Bastard Love Child Rescues Populace from Schwarzenegger Cartoon

FANTASTIC news, everyone. The revelation that Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with the family maid has has torpedoed the development of Schwarzenegger’s “Governator” cartoon, the planned TV/comic series with Stan Lee and one of the most derivative, sh*tty-looking cartoon series ever proposed.

The producers of the cartoon casting Schwarzenegger as himself — a superhero who must balance crime fighting with family duties — said Friday that they have pulled the plug on the planned series. “In light of recent events, A Squared Entertainment, POW, Stan Lee Comics, and Archie Comics, have halted production,” A Squared said in a statement referring to the various entities that were developing and producing “The Governator” and publishing a comic book based on the series. The producers had been selling broadcast rights to the series before the scandal broke, but no episodes have yet been shown on television. [LA Times]

In case you never experienced the three minutes of exquisite awfulness that was “The Governator,” then by all means watch the trailer below. Be sure to crank the volume all the way up so you get the full effect of the Black Eyed Peas song.