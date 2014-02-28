Life Before The Bat Revealed! Details Of Fox’s ‘Gotham’ Pilot Have Emerged.

Millions of eyes will be looking toward Gotham this fall. Details about the upcoming Fox series have been leaking slowly out. We know the basic premise, some of the featured characters, and the actors who will play them. Now we’re finally starting to get some particulars about the show’s pilot, which has already been picked up for the season.
The folks over at io9 have procured a copy of the pilot script, marked “Second Network Draft.” The screenplay, dated Jan. 31, 2014, seems a bit rough. Keep in mind that a TV script isn’t final until it’s been filmed, so there’s still plenty of time to refine it. Spoilers below.
We’re introduced to Jim Gordon as a fledgling detective with the Gotham Police. His jaded partner, Harvey Bullock, gives him a tour of the city while trying to solve the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. You know, because murders of important citizens get assigned to detectives so green that they haven’t even toured the city yet.
One of the main problems with Gotham‘s script seems to be that it, like many pilots, has so much exposition to get out of the way. They include so many characters that Jim and Harvey seem to be unable to hold a conversation without someone new wandering in and needing to be introduced. We meet Bruce Wayne, Alfred, Renee Montoya, The Penguin, The Riddler, a 14-year old Catwoman., and a little girl named Ivy with a lot of plants in her house. I’m really starting to hope that this is a fake script, because anyone writing a Batman-related project ought to know that Poison Ivy’s real name is Pamela.
The other major problem is the heavy-handed application of 30’s-style gangster lingo. Obviously, if you’re setting a show in Gotham City, you’re going to want to include some touches of noir. Unfortunately, from what I’ve heard, it’s laid on a little too think. There was a liberal application of terms like “mopes,” “loonybirds,” “skell huggers, “sugar bunnies,” and “a cool glass of milk.” Personally, I think it’s appropriate for Bullock to speak that way, but it should be toned back for the rest of the cast.
Overall, I think Gotham has potential. The script doesn’t sound great, but most series aren’t represented very well by the pilot episode. If this is a real script, it will definitely be revised before they shoot. Focus on your main characters in the first episode; Gordon, Bullock, Bruce Wayne, and Alfred. Start sprinkling all the others in with episode two. The writers just need to realize that they’ve already got a series, so they don’t need to write a typical pilot.
So, the thing linking all the characters together is a murder which the leads are going to fail to solve?
I thought the Danes had cornered the market on that sort of thing.
Good point!
Doubt they’ll leave a lingering plot hole hang thru the whole series, so by the end of season 1, expect Penguin or Joker to be the one who killed Bruce’s parents.
Or some stunt casting!… Aaron Paul as Joe Chill.
If this is a Batman Begins prequel they would have Joe Chill caught first episode. Then another case have them arrest a young Carmine Falcone with an end shot of him put into the same prison cell with Chill.
I always thought there was incredible potential in a show like this. Imagine this show with an approach similar to The Wire. Start small and expand. First season focuses on the corrupt PD and the rival criminal empires then move into the political and business end of things to show that Gotham is simply rotten everywhere. Gordon, and eventually Bullock, being the only person trying to change things. It seems the network is far too concerned with shoe-horning as many easily identifiable characters as possible and avoid any original development.
Yeah, that would be terrific. Too bad they’re apparently rushing everything.
This is Fox we’re talking about, not HBO. What we’ll get is some episodic police drama like Bones.
If this show is successful then maybe we’ll get a spinoff centering around the Daily Planet newsroom years before Clark Kent starts working there.
If they’re talking like it’s the 30’s, and Bruce’s parents were just killed, is it being intentionally set up to be a prequel to Batman ’66?
That would be fantastic.
Wondering the same thing.
I believe in the DC universe it occupies the space currently occupied by New Jersey.
@Billybob I thought Gotham was basically Newark and Bludhaven was Hobokan
Gotham was originally supposed to be Chicago and Metropolis was New York.
@Hitmanmonkey Bull$hit! Gotham was NYC, Metropolis was CLEVELAND where the creators of Superman were from.
The DC Universe’s Earth is slightly larger than our own (as established in JLA/Avengers), containing citiees, states, and even counties that don’t exist here. Gotham (between NYC and Philly) and Metropolis (between Boston and Providence) belong to their own states that do not replace any of our states.
Totally agree. Maybe focus on the two leads, as a buddy cop and start to show that Gotham is a dying city due to mafias, villains, and seedy cops. Throw some light hints of future bad guys here and there.
Personally, I rather they stay away from Bruce and Alfred. I know that won’t happen, but I’m more interested in a show that can set up Gotham and it’s police force, only to show that they can get some things done but they need hero for the more challenging ones.
