The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Photos Tease A Grim Ending For Winterfell

HBO

The Battle of Winterfell is almost here.

The third episode in Game of Thrones‘ final season is not only a massive moment for this show — it’s the “most sustained action sequence ever made for TV or film.” It took 55 nights to shoot the freaking thing (there’s still no episode title, which HBO won’t reveal after it airs, so you’ll have to settle for “freaking thing”) and left the cast miserable. “Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop. You can’t get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there’s so much to do that nobody else can do. There are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry,” said Maisie Williams, who deserved Arya’s moment of glory in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” for going through all that.

HBO is understandably hesitant to reveal too much about what’s to come, but the network did release six photos from the episode and, folks, let me tell you: Sh*t? It’s about to go down. The most intriguing image is the one at the top of the post, which shows Daenerys and Jon observing the battle from outside the walls of Winterfell. What are they doing out there? Should we be worried about all that fire? WHERE ARE MY DRAGONS (and Ghost)? We’ll find out this Sunday when all your favorite characters suffer horrible deaths. Can’t wait!