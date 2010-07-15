‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Is Coming Back

MTV is reportedly bringing back “Beavis and Butt-Head,” the slacker cartoon that (along with “The Real World”) helped the cable channel move away from playing music videos. Last week, it was reported that Mike Judge, the show’s creator, is working on 30 new episodes, while yesterday the New York Post confirmed MTV’s interest in resurrecting the show.

The new series would keep Beavis and Butt-head in their perpetual high-school state, but it would be updated so that the pals… could lob their snarky comments at more current targets like Lady Gaga. The show’s minimalist animated style is also expected to remain intact. The return of “Beavis and Butt-head” will be a backdoor means for MTV to return to showing music videos — something the network was founded upon but abandoned in the last decade to make room for popular reality shows like “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills” and “Jersey Shore.”

Whoa whoa whoa… “Beavis and Butt-Head” coming back is pretty big news, but the lede was buried there. The real story is MTV is thinking about playing music videos again. That… that’s crazy. And by “crazy” I mean “sensible and welcome,” but it’s crazy that MTV might be moving away from its policy of making terrible programming decisions. What channel will I use as my whipping boy if not MTV? Oh right, TLC. Carry on then.