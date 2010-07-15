‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Is Coming Back

MTV is reportedly bringing back “Beavis and Butt-Head,” the slacker cartoon that (along with “The Real World”) helped the cable channel move away from playing music videos. Last week, it was reported that Mike Judge, the show’s creator, is working on 30 new episodes, while yesterday the New York Post confirmed MTV’s interest in resurrecting the show.
The new series would keep Beavis and Butt-head in their perpetual high-school state, but it would be updated so that the pals… could lob their snarky comments at more current targets like Lady Gaga. The show’s minimalist animated style is also expected to remain intact.
The return of “Beavis and Butt-head” will be a backdoor means for MTV to return to showing music videos — something the network was founded upon but abandoned in the last decade to make room for popular reality shows like “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills” and “Jersey Shore.”
Whoa whoa whoa… “Beavis and Butt-Head” coming back is pretty big news, but the lede was buried there. The real story is MTV is thinking about playing music videos again. That… that’s crazy. And by “crazy” I mean “sensible and welcome,” but it’s crazy that MTV might be moving away from its policy of making terrible programming decisions. What channel will I use as my whipping boy if not MTV? Oh right, TLC. Carry on then.
“Beavis and Butt-Head” coming back is pretty big news
Is this a trick? I feel like I’m going to tune into the first episode, all excited and happy, and then, BAM, they’re going to hit me in the face with another crappy, totally-not-scripted reality show.
Screw Beavis and Butthead. Bring back Daria!
Re: MTV going back to Music Videos.
Schedule some new LA race riots and a Bronco chase and I’ll be right back in college.
Im hoping the premiere episode will have Coach Buzzcut brutally murder everyone from the Hills and Jersey Shore with his bare hands while having a Vietnam POW flashback.
I am so pumped!!!! For both the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, and the return of music videos! Woot!
On the one hand, I am excited for Beavis and Butt-Heat to return. On the other hand I when Ren & Stimpy returned a few years ago it wasn’t very good.
I hope in the evenings MTV decides to play more shows like 120 Minutes and even the Headbanger’s Ball (at least on weekends) instead of playing 5 hours worth of TRL ripoffs in prime time.
The only problem I have with this is that Mike Judge can’t do the “Beavis” voice anymore. (See the trailer for “Extract”.)
To Steve MIller, I god totally approve of this show coming back. I’m sick of watching re runs…
I was thinking Judge should not rehash the old Beavis and Butthead show, but age them for a new time. I like the idea of them being in community college and a new place with a flatscreen TV.
ok im sick of people saying there bad for kids r u fucking kidding me??? dude B&B r pg to the shit kids c now a days south park goes beyond limits im so happy B&B r back the godfathers r back people huh huh huh hehe
He should have done this back in the 90’s.
Now he is older. Who knows if he will be able to do the voices exactly the same. The animation will probably look more modern. The pop-culture references will be modern. Beavis and Butthead will probably have cell phones, an Xbox 360, a flat-screen television and other modern merchandise and technology.
Sorry, I doubt this will be anywhere near as good as the 90’s episodes. I seriously doubt that Mike Judge will try to appeal to the 90’s crowd. More than likely he will cater to the new generation.
I hope he proves me wrong. I would love to eat my words in this instance.
