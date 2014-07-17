Beef Alert: Conan Called Out Colbert For Ripping Off The Masturbating Bear

If we have any rules around here it’s that when the Masturbating Bear makes an appearance on Conan, we cover it. Our mandate is that simple. Last night’s sighting was a unique one though, as the night prior Stephen Colbert showcased his own masturbating bear segment on The Colbert Report and even had the audacity to send out this tweet afterwards.
BAM. Right where it hurts. Conan of course did not take this lying down (although the Masturbating Bear did). Here’s Conan calling out Colbert on his lack of late night decorum, complete with copious footage of both real bears and guys in bear suits masturbating.
“That’s why I took your bear, you tall muthafucka! Easssiiiiiidddee!!!!!!”
I like how much all the late night show hosts love each other. Except for Jay Leno. They all hate Jay Leno. There must be something there.
The “let him live” line from Andy Richter slayed me.
Stephen Col-bear.
Which would be a great nickname for him if he ever grows a beard and becomes a burly, gay man.
CONSIDERED photoshopping a picture of a masturbating polar bear for a “Stephen Cold-bear” joke but I’m just not really feeling like I have the energy so I’m just going to leave it as saying it was a thing I almost did and hope it works nearly as well, comedically.