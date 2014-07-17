Beef Alert: Conan Called Out Colbert For Ripping Off The Masturbating Bear

If we have any rules around here it’s that when the Masturbating Bear makes an appearance on Conan, we cover it. Our mandate is that simple. Last night’s sighting was a unique one though, as the night prior Stephen Colbert showcased his own masturbating bear segment on The Colbert Report and even had the audacity to send out this tweet afterwards.

BAM. Right where it hurts. Conan of course did not take this lying down (although the Masturbating Bear did). Here’s Conan calling out Colbert on his lack of late night decorum, complete with copious footage of both real bears and guys in bear suits masturbating.

