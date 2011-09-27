Behind the Scenes: ‘House’ in Prison

Embedded below is a behind-the-scenes featurette on the eighth season of “House,” which premieres next Monday. As we know from the last promo, House is in the big house after housing a house with his car, which is easily the most smurftastic story in recent television history.
Anyway, in this new video, you will be shocked — SHOCKED! — to learn that the prison has an attractive young white female doctor in its employ. (That’s why you never see attractive young white female doctors in hospitals: they all take the doctor jobs in prisons.) You will also be treated the always-jarring effect of a British actor speaking in his normal voice instead of the American accent that you’re used. It’s so strange to see Hugh Laurie be a warm, charming British man. And yet when I try to recreate his accent, I can’t help but make him less posh. “Oy, dis prison is a roight tough place fer our ‘ero! Doctah House gets roughed up a bit now, don’t he?”
I now look forward to the shower scene that will be based on this season whenever they eventually make “This Isn’t House: A XXX Parody”
Yes, but will the prison also be completely devoid of nurses, as evidenced by doctors doing things like changing IVs and administering shots, or the Chief of Medicine of the facility frequently appearing at a patient’s bedside in a low cut, tight sweater?
[has a ton of nurses in his family]
If he takes a small mouse for a pet…..will it be Stuart Little…?
The Oz set, the Prison Break doctor hairstyle… we’re only five football fields of sh*t and the crawling of from the perfect storytelling experience.
Hugh Laurie makes me kind of proud to be English. He’s just awesome.
Needs to finish “House” though, series has lost the magic.
Yeah, Hugh Laurie is my man-crush (even though i hate that term). Dude is a phenomenal actor, a great write (The Gun Seller) and he just released a blues album. I don’t like blues music at all but I want to buy this album just because Laurie is the shit.
So you turn him into Jason Statham? That’s rough.
For anyone that’s into this sorta thing…a Fox screener of the first episode leaked online last week. I was mainly just interested in seeing what happened to House after last season but what really made it worthwhile is that it’s not finished and some of the special effects have yet to be added. This leads to things like a slow zoom into a cup of coffee, then a cut to a black screen that says, “INSERT VFX – HOT COFFEE STEAM”. Who knew that creating and adding steam digitally was cheaper and/or easier than just, I don’t know, filming a fucking hot cup of coffee.
i wonder how much the rape insurance is on that hot ass female doctor in a men’s prison. it has to be way too high to be practical
I thought he was Australian but got his start on British TV ?