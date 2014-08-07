Behold, The 6 Weirdest Host/Musical Guest Combinations In ‘SNL’ History

6. Johnny Cash/Elton John – Original Air Date: April 17, 1982
This one is already notable for having two music legends in the same show, but what’s really interesting is how short it is on sketches. Cash sings four songs, while Elton sings another two. Plus, another sketch involved Cash reciting poetry on a train. This had to be the best week to be an SNL writer; not only did you get to meet two legendary singers, you barely had to do any work!
5. Helen Hunt/Snoop Dogg – Original Air Date: March 19, 1994
Maybe I’m stereotyping a bit here, but I’m guessing the cross-section of folks who were diehard Mad About You fans and also owned a copy of Doggystyle was fairly minimal. Not to mention the 1994 version of Snoop actually scared white people (ah, what a simpler time that was). Of course, few people remember the odd lineup, as this episode’s claim to fame is Chris Farley getting tangled up in the light fixtures while doing his Bennett Brauer character. Maybe the wires “didn’t clear the lights,” ladies and gentleman! That, and the first “Buh-Bye” sketch.
4. Jon Bon Jovi/Foo Fighters – Original Air Date: October 13, 2007
Right off the bat this one is a bit odd, with noted hair-metal icon Bon Jovi appearing with a former member of Nirvana (Cobain referred to Bon Jovi as “evil” in his journals), but that’s not why this episode is here. No, the real question is why SNL even bothered booking the Foo Fighters in the first place. This episode is almost entirely Jovi-centric. Jon does the monologue, and over the course of the show, Bon Jovi plays two songs. Meanwhile, the Foos only get to do one song, and in general, they feel like a complete afterthought. If SNL wanted to do an entire episode centered around Bon Jovi, that’s their business. But I’m not sure why they even bothered getting Dave Grohl involved.
I was 13 when the Forbes/RATM show aired. I knew nothing of politics really, but remember thinking that was strange. Also, props to Toni Kukoc getting name checked in the Nightline sketch during that episode.
I remember reading an interview in RIP Magazine (R.I.P.) with Tom Morello that came out shortly after that episode aired. Apparently, Rage had hung the flags upside down during their rehearsals, and they were instructed to leave them off the amps when they played on the live show. They decided to hang the flags back up right before showtime, and then they were escorted out of the building by security right afterwards. Apparently, though, Forbes was nothing but nice to them.
I found the article about RATM getting escorted out of SNL (on Angelfire, no less!) [www.angelfire.com]
I just remember there being a skit about a book Forbes wrote but the author was Teve Torbes. Every time I hear his name I think of that reference.
@Bill_Brasky Probably one of my favorite SNL sketches. We also got Norm’s Bob Dole impersonation and the laziness of changing Lamar Alexander’s name to “Lamar Alexander 2”
Toni Kukoc was my shit. Him and Bill Cartwright. Toni was like a handsomer Hugh Jackman.
I’m sure Mel Gibson had enough practice interacting with Danny Glover for two movies at that point that he knew how to talk to the blacks.
Steve Forbes was part of an all-time great sketch. Teve Torbes. RATM sucks.
yes, i was gonna mention Teve Torbes as well, great sketch.
I was always partial to Lamar Alexander #2.
Sorry. Didnt read further down. Teve!
Same here. Oh, well. Can’t find the clip, so here’s the transcript. Yahoo really needs to improve on video search.
[snltranscripts.jt.org]
[screen.yahoo.com]
Here’s the skit if anyone happens to circle back around.
Rage also burst into Forbes dressing room and ripped up an American flag and threw it at him. SNL still maintains that Rage wasnt kicked off the show but just that they ran out of time to have a second performance or to get them in the cast sendoff.
Bass player Tim Comerford, also known for climbing up the stage structure at the 1999 (?) VMAs, is the one who ran in there throwing the ripped up flag at Forbes. Can’t say I’m surprised.
That guy is crazier than Hooch.
@Matt Steele It was the 2000 VMA’s.
I think most white people under the age of 30 owned a copy of Doggystyle in 1994. I was in college at the time, and it was pretty much everywhere, including the collections of the whitest Dave Matthews Band devotees.
Dre’s The Chronic and Doggystyle were everywhere back then. (See also: Cypress Hill). White people loved some ‘gangsta rap’ back then.
But those same white people did NOT watch “Mad About You”, though their parents might have.
Yeah, good point
Picturing Nathan Lane singing “Fuel” made me giggle.
You spelled Teve Torbes wrong.
Man I am so glad other people know that reference. No human I have met knows that reference.
Also found these odd as well:
Bob Uecker – Peter Wolf
Robert Mitchum – Simply Red
George Steinbrenner – Morris Day & The Time
I thought steinbrenner and The Time was fn insane.
These are hilarious! There’ve been a lot more odd pairings…can we get a sequel article?
The pic of Charles Barkley with Nirvana is also a classic.
The Helen Hunt/Snoop Dogg pairing is still to this day, bizarre. You have a musical guest who was one of the rising stars of G-Funk on a show hosted by the star of one of the whitest sitcoms ever.