Beloved Cartoon Voice Actress Christine Cavanaugh Has Died At The Age Of 51

Christine Cavanaugh, who starred in nearly every beloved animated series of the ’90s, playing characters such as Chuckie from Rugrats, Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory, Goslyn from Darkwing Duck, Marty Sherman from The Critic, and Babe from Babe, in addition to countless other animated and live action roles, has died at 51, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The cause of death is unknown and although her obituary was only released today, it is reported that Cavanaugh passed away back on December 22nd. She had retired from voice acting work to be closer to her family in 2001, and not much is known about her life since then.

RIP, Christine Cavanaugh. This is a woman who played such a huge part in so many of our childhoods, and she will be sorely missed.

