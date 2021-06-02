Getty Image
TV

Move Over ‘Smelly Cat,’ Ben Barnes’ Soulful Cover Of The ‘Friends’ Theme Song Shall Reign Supreme

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Westworld‘s Ben Barnes is enjoying his own moment right now with the Netflix audience’s embrace of Shadow and Bone, which almost (but not quite) erases that “we’re not so different, you and I”-style dialogue that he had to utter as Jigsaw in The Punisher. Still, he had plenty of energy to devote to the Friends reunion. While he did not weigh in on the Joey Tribbiani meme that’s captivating the Internet, Barnes did something similarly valuable: he covered the theme song.

Below, you can enjoy Barnes’ soulful version of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You.” Sorry Lady Gaga (and your version of “Smelly Cat”), your moment is over. Barnes has actually improved on the theme song, right? Maybe it’s not suitable for dancing in a fountain with umbrellas, but I could relax at home while listening to this joint.

“Who’s feeling nostalgic at the @friends reunion?!” Barnes captioned the photo. “Felt compelled to mess with the theme song. #jenniferanniston @LisaKudrow #courtneycox #mattleblanc @MatthewPerry @DavidSchwimmer were such a huge part of my teens. I got the VHS every Xmas. #illbethereforyou #FriendsReunion.”

VHS fans qualify as the most hardcore variety. Waiting to rewind was a first-world problem that we’d all love to have these days, though.

Topics: #FriendsTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×