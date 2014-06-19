Ben & Jerry’s Has Announced Its Two New ‘Saturday Night Live’-Inspired Flavors

Good news and bad news.
GOOD: Ben & Jerry’s announced its two new Saturday Night Live-inspired ice cream flavors, and they both sound delicious as hell. (To the extent hell is delicious, which it probably isn’t. It’s so weird how we use “as hell” to describe things, even when they’re good. “Fun as hell,” “fast as hell,” etc. It doesn’t make any sense, really. What I’m saying is that I would like to eat these ice creams.)
BAD: Out of all the SNL characters and sketches they had to choose from, stretching back almost 40 years, including such greats as Matt Foley and Stefon and Church Lady and so many others, they chose Gilly for one of the flavors. GILLY. For the love of God, you hippies.
Here are the descriptions:
Gilly’s Catastrophic Crunch – A combination of chocolate and sweet cream ice creams, with caramel clusters, fudge covered almonds and marshmallow swirl.
Lazy Sunday – Vanilla cake batter ice cream with chocolate and yellow cupcake pieces and a chocolate frosting swirl.
What, no Red Vines?
Source: HuffPo
They should rename Vanilla “Debbie Downer”.
Also….wouldn’t cupcake pieces just be cake pieces? How do we know they are actually making cupcakes and then crumbling them?
I will be buying the hell outta’ some Lazy Sunday. Cake batter ice cream is delicious.
I don’t know what a Stefan-inspired flavor would be like, but the tagline is obvious: “This ice cream has EVERYTHING.”
It could be called “Human Roombah” with real chunks of midgets and skateboard.
I think it changes every week.
You’re definitely right. It should have just been called “This Ice cream has everything!”.
“The product of flatulent desert chef Emeril The Gassy, it’s got Cookie pieces from expired lunchables, Cola-flavored slurpee, ecstasy tabs, A THONG, and choco-mush, which is that thing where a midget chews a Hershey bar then spits it into the mix.”
You wouldn’t be able to eat a Stefon flavored ice cream, because let’s face it – how can you eat when your hands are covering your mouth all the time?
Damn, that Gilly one sounds really good too. I may have to eat it, but I don’t have to like the name.
I don’t get BnJ’s love of sweet cream ice cream. It tastes exactly what you think it would taste like…frozen cream. Throw some vanilla bean in that bitch!
“…as hell” makes more sense than “…as balls”.
Gilly Ice Cream probably tastes decent for about a minute, then slowly starts to turn and become rancid over the next couple minutes. Which would have been fine, because you respect that they take risks and know not everything is going to be gold, but then Ben and Jerry come to your house and force feed it to you every 3-4 weeks for a couple years after that and pretend not to notice you think it’s terrible.
Nicely done uncle Jesse.
Have mercy…
It should have been living in a cherry van down by the chocolate river
Or two wild and crazy flavors. or diane you ignorant /insert flavor here/
Little Chocolate Donuts – they’ve got the sugar I need to get me going in the morning..
Nuts up with that?
Ooooo Weeee!
How about: Caramel clusters in a van down by the chocolate river.
You’re welcome BaJ.
The Nino – pop rocks in the greek frozen yogurt
Something Something, cheeseburger cheeseburger diner. Greek FroYo with Chips (No Fries) and (No Coke) a Pepsi swirl.
B and J may be overlooking an obvious ~ mango!
If they made a “Matt Foley” ice cream I would get infinite messages about it :(
I demand Toonces ice cream, That damned cat could drive a car!
I want that Ron Burgundy Scotchy Scotch Scotch to be a permanent flavor before this crap.
Also the Tommy Flanagan flavor which says it has a whole lot of great stuff but turns out to be plain vanilla.
Scotchy Scotch Scotch is amazing and I am already having a hard time finding it :(