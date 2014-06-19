Ben & Jerry’s Has Announced Its Two New ‘Saturday Night Live’-Inspired Flavors

Good news and bad news.

GOOD: Ben & Jerry’s announced its two new Saturday Night Live-inspired ice cream flavors, and they both sound delicious as hell. (To the extent hell is delicious, which it probably isn’t. It’s so weird how we use “as hell” to describe things, even when they’re good. “Fun as hell,” “fast as hell,” etc. It doesn’t make any sense, really. What I’m saying is that I would like to eat these ice creams.)

BAD: Out of all the SNL characters and sketches they had to choose from, stretching back almost 40 years, including such greats as Matt Foley and Stefon and Church Lady and so many others, they chose Gilly for one of the flavors. GILLY. For the love of God, you hippies.

Here are the descriptions:

Gilly’s Catastrophic Crunch – A combination of chocolate and sweet cream ice creams, with caramel clusters, fudge covered almonds and marshmallow swirl.

Lazy Sunday – Vanilla cake batter ice cream with chocolate and yellow cupcake pieces and a chocolate frosting swirl.

What, no Red Vines?

Source: HuffPo