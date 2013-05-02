Ben Kingsley Illustrates Why It’s Time For Fallon To Replace Leno

05.02.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Here’s something you already knew: Jimmy Fallon is way more entertaining than Jay Leno. Leno is possibly the most hated man in TV because of that whole Conan spat, but let’s not forget that even before that he was getting pretty stale. So the news that Fallon is replacing him has been well-received. The last two days of television have highlighted just why.

Sir Ben Kingsley – easily one of the most entertaining men around – was Leno’s guest earlier this week. And while the segment was good, it was a little more dry than it could have been. Then, of course it got preposterous when Larry The F*cking Cable Guy showed up. Take a look.

Cool? Cool. However, tonight, Kingsley was on Fallon and he was a riot. Partly due to Fallon just being more comfortable and free-flowing and also because he really finds ways to maximize his guests with wacky segments. This time, they had dramatic reads where neither knew their next lines as they read them. You think Leno is getting Sir Ben Kingsley to say “I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?” Overall it was hilarious, making Fallon’s version of the Ben Kingsley interview far superior. Take a look:

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Around The Web

TAGSIron Man3Sir Ben KingsleyTHE JAY LENO SHOW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP