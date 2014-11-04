Ben McKenzie Won Halloween With This Classic Commissioner Gordon Costume

Getty Image

“Can anyone guess who I was for Halloween?” — Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie, who plays the young Jim Gordon on Batman prequel TV show Gotham, has taken some flack for not having the sweet Commissioner Gordon mustache yet on the show. When Dan asked him about the lack of a mustache, McKenzie said, “It’s 20 years before he can grow into the maturity and wisdom that it takes to sport a mustache, and that’s the line we’re sticking to. Maybe 20 years from now the mustache will feel, you know, earned.”

Well, McKenzie earned the mustache this weekend when he dressed up as the older, mustachioed, promoted-to-Commissioner version of Jim Gordon. He wore the meta costume to Heidi Klum’s 15th annual Halloween party in New York City.

Now we’ll just have to try to forget that glorious mustache when we watch Gotham.

Via Getty Images