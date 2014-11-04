Ben McKenzie Won Halloween With This Classic Commissioner Gordon Costume

“Can anyone guess who I was for Halloween?” — Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie, who plays the young Jim Gordon on Batman prequel TV show Gotham, has taken some flack for not having the sweet Commissioner Gordon mustache yet on the show. When Dan asked him about the lack of a mustache, McKenzie said, “It’s 20 years before he can grow into the maturity and wisdom that it takes to sport a mustache, and that’s the line we’re sticking to. Maybe 20 years from now the mustache will feel, you know, earned.”
Well, McKenzie earned the mustache this weekend when he dressed up as the older, mustachioed, promoted-to-Commissioner version of Jim Gordon. He wore the meta costume to Heidi Klum’s 15th annual Halloween party in New York City.
Now we’ll just have to try to forget that glorious mustache when we watch Gotham.
Via Getty Images
If you’re under the age of 40 and have a mustache then you really shouldn’t be allowed to have a real job, even in Gotham.
But it is Mo-vember. The month where being mustachioed is acceptable.
Mo-vember or not. Mustaches are always acceptable. The kids love them.
Jesus Ben, cheer up! You’re at a Halloween party for god sake, not a cop’s funeral! :)
He’s a brooder.
I remember reading somewhere (maybe here) that he went as Jay Leno the year that Southland got cancelled by NBC to make room for the Leno primetime show.
don’t know if you saw the pics, but Sean “Alfred” Pertwee dressed up as his dad as the Third Doctor. It was marvelous.
“Gotham” must’ve had one hell of a halloween party.
I can never get my hair to look grey like that. it always comes off all glam-rocky.