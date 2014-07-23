Ben Stein Allegedly Begged Pregnant Woman For Racy Pictures, Tried To Exchange Money For Hugs And Kisses

Ben Stein is a 69-year-old grandfather, a conservative columnist, a former game show host, the former speechwriter for American presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and a horny old man, and as we’re about to discover, you’re never too old for your first sexting scandal! There’s a lot going on with this story, but here’s the bullet-point version.
1) Ben Stein, best known for his role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, wrote a column last month about how he still gets crushes on beautiful women that he meets. One such woman was Tanya Ma, a 24-year-old pregnant performance artist and former call girl, who Ben Stein claims to have helped out financially. He described her as “a stunningly beautiful, absolute knockout young Eurasian woman” that he had “been in touch almost every day since” he met her at the San Francisco airport and exchanged phone numbers.
2) He actually did financially help Tanya Ma. They ended up texting back and forth for about four months. In the end, he gave her $1500, but not without wanting something in return. That’s when it turned into something less honorous.
From Page Six:
Then, earlier this month, “He wanted to place me in a hotel near where he lives” in LA, Ma said.
But “the day before I was supposed to meet him, he texted me” about wanting to touch and kiss, she said.
Ma said the ex-Comedy Central star wrote, “When you get here i want to hug and kiss you. I understand you don’t want to f–k me. But i want to touch you and kiss you.”
“I knew he had developed a crush on me, but it just started to get weird,” said a grossed-out Ma, who is 18 weeks pregnant by a former beau.
Growing “horribly uncomfortable” with his antics, Ma said, she texted back: “Ben, you may hug me and feel my baby bump, but anything more is too much for me. I’m not your girlfriend. Can’t we simply enjoy a conversation and meal? I’m pregnant.”
Stein responded, “Your note hurts my feelings. Insulting. Shows zero appreciation.”
This is all basically confirmed by the text messages.
3) Of course, Stein is blowing the whole thing off. He says he never touched her (he didn’t get a chance to). He did nothing wrong, that the woman is mad at him for not sending more money, and that he deserves “a medal” for what he did. “Hugging and kissing doesn’t mean I wanted to f–k her,” he said. “I said that explicitly in my text.”
That is true. He did say that. And of course, he should get a medal for sending a pregnant woman $1500 and only asking her to meet him at a hotel so that he can touch and kiss her, because there’s nothing wrong with that. Right Bueller?
Bueller?
Bueller?
Source: Page Six
why are those texts all out of order? and why am I complaining about it?
It’s kind of like Pulp Fiction, more exciting that way.
She seems like a money grubbing skank playing the V Stiviano game
“Please send MORE sexy pics.”
Which implies some sexy pics had already been sent?
(I had to check to make sure this wasn’t her asking him to send more sexy pics)
Yeah, I have a hard time believing that this is all on Ben Stein, I doubt the money would have changed hands if there weren’t some kind of implication.
Yeah, really. Good catch. She may have figured she could get more money for the story than by continuing with what she was doing. Or get more money threatening to release the story. (Or, of course, the all time trifecta move of getting some money for the pics, the getting money for threatening to release the story, then finally getting money from a reporter for releasing the story.) Yeah, not good on Ben’s part, but I see your point totally.
Ben Stein: “I need Amanda Hugginkiss.”
[www.youtube.com]
This is shocking, usually old republicans only get caught in gay sex scandals. Wait is her unborn child a boy?
I like his logic: $1500 “is too much for one check” because “you are not my gf.”
HOWEVER, “we can probably break it down among a few checks.”
WTF?
I thought perhaps his wife would complain about him writing a check for $1500 for someone who was NOT his girlfriend. “You have a $1000 limit for non-girlfriend checks!” she says.
I’m guessing $1500 going out of his account would be noticeable to his girlfriend who has a shared account with him?
But if he writes her a series of cheques for like $200, it wouldn’t be noticeable?
What’s interesting is, the guy is notoriously stingy. One of his crusades is to encourage people to be more aggressive about retirement savings – a noble cause, to be sure. He flat out says, though, you should really be packing almost all of your disposable income away and wasting it on materialistic pursuits like eating out, clothes, etc. If you ever see him in person, it sure looks like he practices what he preaches; he showed up to give a keynote address at an event looking like he had just rolled out of bed in a wrinkled, schlumpy suit (paired with sneakers).
I’m not sure how funneling money to a quasi-hooker fits into that philosophy.
Ugh. “not wasting it on materialistic pursuits.” Damn the lack of editing features :/
Don’t pretend to be some generous benefactor if really all you were doing was trying to get some ass. She used to be an escort, can’t blame him for expecting more, but don’t play it off later like you were just helping her out.
Once a bitch goes full transactional on the pussy they’re always a ho. They can retire but the mentality never changes. As the pimp would say, “This bitch be frontin’ “
You said she was a former callgirl. Sounds like she never quit the profession, just moved into the fetish trade
So THAT’S how you win Ben Stein’s money.
Nailed it. And great avatar.
Man, homeboy is really giving off a “Nice Guy, M’lady” vibe in these.
“Cum in your eyes? Use Clear Eyes…Wooooow”
Well, Ben, you didn’t say in the texts that you didn’t WANT to fuck her. You said you realized that she didn’t want to fuck YOU.
Wow, I spent only a minute on this and still I need to go take another shower.
It sounds like he wanted to show Ms. Ma his Yo-Yo!
I thought hookers only accepted cash…??
…because if they take a credit card…..will they….?
At least in Europe they do. They have for years.
If you have a credit card….she will blow you extra hard….
It wasn’t too creepy for an old man she just met to giver money but when he wanted to kiss her it was?
It was also not creepy for her to leak the story to the press about him giving her money.
Stein has terrible taste in mistresses. When will these celebs learn, if you f*ck a fuggo, they aren’t going to keep their mouths shut because they can extort you for money and boost their ego by announcing to the world that they had sex with a celeb, despite their face?
A few years ago, actress Diora Baird was on the podcast Making It With Riki Lindhome and she told some pretty amazing stories of Ben Stein attempting to date her and offering her all sorts of gifts and money. It was pretty enlightening and well worth a listen.
Honey, if you ask a man for money and he obliges, there are always strings attached. Don’t play dumb.