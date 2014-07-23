Ben Stein Allegedly Begged Pregnant Woman For Racy Pictures, Tried To Exchange Money For Hugs And Kisses

Getty Image

Ben Stein is a 69-year-old grandfather, a conservative columnist, a former game show host, the former speechwriter for American presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and a horny old man, and as we’re about to discover, you’re never too old for your first sexting scandal! There’s a lot going on with this story, but here’s the bullet-point version.

1) Ben Stein, best known for his role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, wrote a column last month about how he still gets crushes on beautiful women that he meets. One such woman was Tanya Ma, a 24-year-old pregnant performance artist and former call girl, who Ben Stein claims to have helped out financially. He described her as “a stunningly beautiful, absolute knockout young Eurasian woman” that he had “been in touch almost every day since” he met her at the San Francisco airport and exchanged phone numbers.

2) He actually did financially help Tanya Ma. They ended up texting back and forth for about four months. In the end, he gave her $1500, but not without wanting something in return. That’s when it turned into something less honorous.

From Page Six:

Then, earlier this month, “He wanted to place me in a hotel near where he lives” in LA, Ma said. But “the day before I was supposed to meet him, he texted me” about wanting to touch and kiss, she said. Ma said the ex-Comedy Central star wrote, “When you get here i want to hug and kiss you. I understand you don’t want to f–k me. But i want to touch you and kiss you.” “I knew he had developed a crush on me, but it just started to get weird,” said a grossed-out Ma, who is 18 weeks pregnant by a former beau. Growing “horribly uncomfortable” with his antics, Ma said, she texted back: “Ben, you may hug me and feel my baby bump, but anything more is too much for me. I’m not your girlfriend. Can’t we simply enjoy a conversation and meal? I’m pregnant.” Stein responded, “Your note hurts my feelings. Insulting. Shows zero appreciation.”

This is all basically confirmed by the text messages.

3) Of course, Stein is blowing the whole thing off. He says he never touched her (he didn’t get a chance to). He did nothing wrong, that the woman is mad at him for not sending more money, and that he deserves “a medal” for what he did. “Hugging and kissing doesn’t mean I wanted to f–k her,” he said. “I said that explicitly in my text.”

That is true. He did say that. And of course, he should get a medal for sending a pregnant woman $1500 and only asking her to meet him at a hotel so that he can touch and kiss her, because there’s nothing wrong with that. Right Bueller?

Bueller?

Bueller?

Source: Page Six