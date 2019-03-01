The Best ’90s TV Shows On Netflix Right Now

Fox

Judging by the shows available on Netflix, ’90s kids had it good.

The streaming platform has a handful of hidden gems — TV series that managed to capture the essence of the decade — from the era. From political dramas and Emmy-winning mysteries to stoner comedies, fantasy series, and a kids’ show about a magic school bus, there’s something for everyone who’s feeling a bit nostalgic for the good ol’ days of grunge, Tamagotchis, and dial-up.

Here are all of the best ’90s shows that will transport you back to the best decade ever.

Showtime

Twin Peaks

2 seasons, 30 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

If small-town murder mysteries full of camp and supernatural phenomenon are your thing, well then why wouldn’t you watch (or re-watch) Twin Peaks? The series, crafted all the way back in the ’90s by David Lynch, is a cult-favorite and for good reason. With Kyle MacLachlan playing Special Agent Dale Cooper, a poor schmoe who’s called in to investigate the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, he’s met with more than he bargained for. Conspiracy theories and otherworldly beings, time travel, and dwarves in red business suits soon follow. The original series may have ended with cliffhangers and unexplained plot-holes, but with the recent Showtime revival, now’s as good a time as any to catch up on all the strange events that seem to plague this sleepy town.

NBC

The West Wing

7 seasons, 156 episodes | IMDb: 8.8/10

Television’s all-time best political drama, The West Wing, is Aaron Sorkin at his absolute best, working with one of the finest ensemble casts in television history. The show wavers after the fourth season (when Sorkin left), but it picks back up in its final season (with Jimmy Smits and Alan Alda). It’s celebration of the greatest fictional president of all time to get you warmed up for it.

NBC

Friends

10 seasons, 236 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10

There are some who argue that Friends was an overrated sitcom, with protagonists as unrealistic as they were lily-white. But like a big bowl of mac and cheese, Friends is TV comfort food: not exactly great for you, but sometimes exactly what’s needed. From classic episodes like “The One With the Embryos” and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” to its sprawling cast of eccentric supporting characters, the enduringly funny series will be there for you when you need to kick back and forget about the real world for a while.

The WB

Charmed

8 seasons, 179 episodes | IMDb: 7.1/10

Charmed is the OG fantasy series, a show about a trio of magical sisters who fight the forces of evil from their model Victorian home in modern-day San Francisco. Prue (Shannon Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and later Paige (Rose McGowan), are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful of good witches who protect innocent humans from warlocks, demons, and other nasty creatures that go bump in the night. Each sister has her own magical ability – telekinesis, teleportation, premonitions, and so on – but they’re strongest when they fight their enemies together, even though doing so puts them at risk of discovery by non-magical humans.

Fox

That ’70s Show

8 seasons, 200 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

Before Laura Prepon was causing trouble on Orange Is the New Black, before Mila Kunis was starring in spy comedies with Kate McKinnon, and before Ashton Kutcher was her husband, the gang was hamming it up on this stoner comedy series. The show centered around Erik Forman (Topher Grace) and his group of slacker friends, who spent most of their time getting high in his parents’ basement and avoiding their responsibilities. Plenty of mishaps, love triangles, and ridiculousness ensued, but the show excelled when it focused on relationships between the main cast, giving us a somewhat realistic view of what it was like to grow up there in the decade of hippies, flower power, and free love.

PBS

The Magic School Bus

4 seasons, 52 episodes | IMDb: 7.9/10

Sure, technically The Magic School Bus is a children’s educational program, but don’t act like you haven’t revisited this work of art as an adult. Lily Tomlin voices the heroine, Ms. Frizzle, an eccentric grade school teacher who treats her students to all kinds of inventive, informational field trips through her shape-shifting, logic-defying school bus. Whether it’s a tour of the human immune system from inside the body of a student or a wild ride through the skies during a thunderstorm, Ms. Frizzle manages to make learning fun in the most unbelievable of ways. If you haven’t checked this show out in a while, do yourself a favor and bask in the nostalgic fun it provides.

UPN

Star Trek: Voyager

7 seasons, 170 episodes | IMDb: 7.7/10

Voyager is rarely the first Star Trek installment on people’s must-watch list, but there’s still plenty to love about this iteration, even without Leonard Nimoy and Patrick Stewart present. Kate Mulgrew helms this ship, leading a crew of capable heroes trying to return to the Federation after being stranded on the edge of the cosmos. Like other Star Trek storylines, this one relies heavily on character development, tackling big themes with some thrilling action sequences thrown in. Plus, Mulgrew in anything is worth your time.

ABC

Frasier

11 seasons, 263 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10

Frasier is one of those difficult to pin down shows, the ones that are brilliantly written with some memorable performance, but that often divide fans. You may cackle with glee at the dry wit of a series that focuses on the squabble between to intellectual siblings, brothers played by Kelsey Grammar and David Hyde Pierce. Grammar plays the titular Frasier, a radio host and therapist who moves back home to manage his aging father and try to get along with his pretentious brother, Niles. Grammar and Pierce have an electric sort of chemistry that totally sells this Two Grumpy Old Men act, so at the very least, you’ll have a good laugh tuning into their arguments.

BBC

Absolutely Fabulous

6 seasons, 39 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley star in this women-behaving-badly comedy from across the pond, and boy, do these ladies behave badly. Saunders plays Edina, Lumley her best friend Patsy and the two aging women stir up trouble, boozing it up every night, going on benders, and nursing their respective drug addictions, much to the chagrin of Edina’s daughter. They get into hilariously problematic situations of course, but we’re going to be honest, the best thing about this show is the superficial kind of fun that comes from watching to women f*ck sh*t up.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Goosebumps

5 seasons, 74 episodes | IMDb: 7.8/10

Another kids series that still feels just as watchable into adulthood, Goosebumps is a show that existed solely to give ’90s kids nightmares. Watching it now, some of those show’s more bizarre storylines seem even more f*cked up, and therefore, more thrilling than when they did when we watched it as kids. The show is an anthology series — a collection of stories from famed horror author R.L. Stine — but unlike recent film adaptations, the series manages to hold onto a bit of the original fright and delight Stine imagined for younger minds.