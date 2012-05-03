Best Cursing Show Ever Is Being Censored

Here’s a typical quote from the BBC series, “The Thick of It”:

“Come the f*ck in or f*ck the f*ck off.”

Or as it’s heard on BBC America:

“Come the BLEEP in or BLEEP the BLEEP off.”

“The Thick of It,” Armando Iannucci’s political satire, has begun airing on BBC America, but in a highly censored, BLEEPed format. Even though it airs at midnight (profane speech is only prohibited between 6 a.m.-10 p.m.).

[“Thick of It” writer] Jesse Armstrong described the move to “bleep” [the show] as an “error.” “They should at least have a conversation with Armando and check what they’re going to do with it before they put it out,” he told the BBC. “It seems a little odd.” A spokesman for the US channel told comedy website Chortle that it “abides by basic cable television common practice in the US in using bleeps to cover profanity in its programmes.” (Via)

Listening to a BLEEPed Malcolm Tucker is like viewing a blurred Japanese porno, also because of inane censorship laws — sure, I guess it’s still watchable, but what’s the point?