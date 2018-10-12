The Best Fantasy Films On Netflix Right Now

New Line Cinema

A good fantasy flick comes in plenty of shapes and sizes. It can be a blockbuster trilogy about a group of hobbits journeying through Middle Earth. Or a romance about to star-crossed lovers battling evil witches and befriending flying pirate ship captains. Maybe it has a bit of magic. Maybe it’s a grim reimagining of a childhood fairytale. Whatever the backdrop, the most important thing about a fantasy film is its ability to transport us to a different world, to make us believe in the unbelievable.

Some of the films on this list are sprawling epics, some sport A-list casts, and some take us on an outrageous, zany ride through the imagination, but all of the best fantasy films on Netflix are worth a spot on your queue.

New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Run Time: 178 min | IMDb: 8.8/10

The first installment of Peter Jackson’s original epic trilogy has migrated to Netflix and with it, the chance to be engrossed in all things Middle Earth once again. By now the story is well-known: hobbit finds valuable piece of jewelry, goes on a quest to destroy said piece of jewelry, makes friends with elves, dwarves, and a few humans, makes enemies of orcs, evil wizards, and Satan himself. But watching Frodo, Gandalf, Legolas, and the rest traverse the dangerous landscape of Middle Earth never gets old.