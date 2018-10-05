Dimension

Campy. Gory. Bone-chillingly terrifying. A horror flick comes in all kinds of shapes and sizes, but most revel in the ability to make us pee ourselves in fear and sleep with the light on. We’ve covered some of the best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix before, but this list is more for that binge you only go as we ramp up to Halloween. There are plenty of lesser-known, B-list picks with the potential to put the fear of God into even the most hardened of horror fans, along with campy guilty pleasures perfect for cold, fall nights. We’ve combed through the wide selection of truly creepy features to find the best Halloween movies on Netflix that are sure to curl your blood and get you in the season’s spirit.

Al Pacino playing the demonic head of a New York City law firm with Keanu Reeves serving as his greedy, equally-evil protégé? Yes, please. Look, this horror flick doesn’t have as many frights as some on this list, but it’s filled with tense moments, strange happenings, and a twist you don’t see coming. Reeves plays Kevin, a talented attorney from the South who makes his way to the Big Apple after winning some high-profile cases. His clients were guilty, but what does that matter, right? Charlize Theron plays his barren wife, Mary Ann, a woman who at one point encounters visions of a baby eating her ovaries, and Pacino plays Milton, Kevin’s boss and Satan himself, literally. It’s a whacky ride into the occult, but the performances are worth it.

Starring Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mystery) and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook is a bracing psychological horror film grounded in the terrors and frustration of parenthood. Davis plays a mother who lost her husband in a car accident on their way to the delivery room. She loves and resents her troubled 6-year-old son, feelings that seem to take supernatural form when a creepy pop-up book, Mister Babadook, mysteriously shows up on his shelf. Kent’s stylish film makes excellent uses of its creepy interiors. but it’s Davis’ committed performance that drives the horror home.

Mark Duplass and Olivia Wilde star in this truly chilling sci-fi thriller about a group of medical pioneers looking for ways to bring people back from the dead. Spoiler: They succeed, but quickly wish they hadn’t. Their first test subject is a dog who returns demonic, a clear indicator they should just give this whole thing up. But when Wilde’s character is fatally electrocuted, the team decides to test out their miracle serum on a human being, and what returns from the grave is clearly not the same person they knew. The film didn’t get enough attention when it launched, and though it’s pretty predictable, the cast, including Donald Glover, Evan Peters, and Sarah Bolger, do a superb job of acting completely terrified for nearly two hours.