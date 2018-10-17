The Best Heist Movies On Netflix Right Now

Netflix

We’re not sure how it happened, but heists movies have become their own genre these days. It might have something to do with their tried-and-true formula — a crack team is assembled, a meticulous plan laid out, a high-stakes execution that sometimes goes wrong. These are all elements of a great heist film but Netflix is taking things up a notch, giving us some truly bonkers, often brilliant, caper flicks. Some are darkly comedic, some are full of action, and one takes place during a damn hurricane, but all of these films have one crucial thing in common: They make robbing people look like a hell of a lot of fun.

Here are the best heist movies currently streaming on Netflix.

Heat (1995)

Run Time: 170 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

Watching two greats like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro square off against each other for two-plus hours is fun in and of itself, but Heat packs a ton of action in between some truly great cinematic scenes. Pacino plays Lt. Hannah, a cop more committed to his job than he is to his family. With a cheating wife and a depressed stepdaughter, the detective throws himself into his latest case which involves a prolific group of thieves intent on settling old scores before a final job to secure their financial futures. De Niro heads up the crew of criminals and after a heist gone wrong, vows to get even with the men who’ve betrayed him. The cat-and-mouse game ends how you might expect but it’s the chase that’s truly thrilling.

Bad Santa (2003)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

If Billy Bob Thornton set out to make the raunchiest Christmas comedy in the history of film, he succeeded with Bad Santa. The holiday classic is the trailer trash alternative to those sappy, feel-good family films that normally litter the seasonal lineup. Thornton plays Willie, a sex-addicted alcoholic moonlighting as a mall Santa. With his dwarf assistant, the two pull of carefully planned heists once the doors close but when Willie begins to spiral out of control, meeting a young kid being bullied by schoolyard punks and beginning a relationship with a woman with a Santa fetish, sh*t really hits the fan.

